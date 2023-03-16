What happened the last time David Warner captained Delhi Capitals in the IPL?

Senior Australian batter David Warner has been appointed Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise confirmed on Thursday, March 16.

He replaces regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who will miss IPL 2023 after suffering a car accident in December last year. Warner brings in a wealth of experience, having had previous experience of leading an IPL side.

The Aussie batter guided SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their maiden IPL title in 2016. Warner also captained the Delhi Capitals (known as Delhi Daredevils back then) during his first stint in 2013. However, he doesn't have any sweet memories as Delhi lost both games he led.

His last match as Delhi captain came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Delhi-based franchise lost the game after failing to chase 169 runs.

Batting first, CSK posted 168/4 in their 20 overs, riding on an unbeaten half-century from skipper MS Dhoni. Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay gave the team a good start before Chennai lost a few wickets. But Dhoni played a blinder, scoring 58 off 35 balls, including two boundaries and four sixes, to post a challenging total on the board.

In response, Delhi never got going and could only muster 135/9 in their 20 overs. Warner was the lone warrior for his side, scoring a 37-ball 44 but lacked support from the other end. Albie Morkel picked up three wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, and Dwayne Bravo scalped two wickets apiece.

Although Warner doesn't have any fond memories of leading the Delhi franchise, he will be keen to put that behind him and start afresh when the new season begins.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2023

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel (vc), Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, and Rilee Rossouw.

