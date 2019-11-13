×
Advertisement

Ind vs Ban 2019: India's Test squad and predicted XI

Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
Preview
13 Nov 2019, 12:20 IST

Virat Kohli will be back to lead the Indian Test side against Bangladesh
Virat Kohli will be back to lead the Indian Test side against Bangladesh

After winning the recently concluded T20I series 2-1, India will be taking on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, starting on 14 November. The hosts, who thrashed West Indies and South Africa in their previous two series in the whites, will be entering the fray as firm favourites.

India currently stand undefeated in the iCC World Test Championship to lead the standings with staggering 240 points. Blowing away the opponents withan exceptional display of skill in all departments of the game, Virat Kohli's men have been on a roll so far. Keen on fortifying their position at the top of the table, India will have their sights set on adding 120 points to their already enviable tally in the competition.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are likely to face an uphill task when they take the field against a confident Indian unit. Despite possessing a few exciting young talents, the Mominul Haque-led unit looks depleted without the services of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. The visitors will be banking heavily on the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah to deliver the goods yet again.

India's Test Squad:

Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav

India's Predicted Playing XI:

Virat Kohli will be back in action after spending a well-earned break from international cricket. Spotted while spending some quality time in the nets on Tuesday, the skipper will be raring to lead the team from the front.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal will be looking to continue their purple patch from the South African series while the middle order will be shouldered by Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and the captain himself.

Ravindra Jadeja, who notched up impressive performances with the bat against the Proteas, is likely to be given an extended run at the number six slot in addition to sharing the spin duties with Ravichandran Ashwin. Rishabh Pant is likely to warm the bench as the ever-reliable Widdhiman Saha will once again be entrusted with the wicket-keeping duties.

While Kuldeep Yadav was picked in the side as the third spinner, it is likely that India will choose the rattle the Bangladeshi batsmen with pace. Ishant Sharma, who was rested for the final Test against South Africa, might therefore get a nod to join the pace pack of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

India vs Bangladesh 2019 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Contact Us