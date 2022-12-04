IND vs BAN 2022, 1st ODI: Who won today’s India vs Bangladesh match?

Bangladesh beat India by one wicket in the first ODI in Dhaka in a low-scoring thriller on Sunday, December 4.

Chasing 187, the hosts seemed down and out at 136/9. However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38* off 39) played a superb knock under pressure and added an unbroken 51 runs for the last wicket with Mustafizur Rahman (10* off 11) to lift Bangladesh to a famous win.

After Bangladesh were nine wickets down, Miraz struck a couple of sixes off Kuldeep Sen to give the team faint hope. Miraz grew in confidence as his innings progressed and ended up striking four fours to go with his two maximums. Fittingly, he hit the winning run off the last ball of the 46th over, guiding Deepak Chahar for a single through cover and letting out a roar.

Defending a below-par score of 186, Chahar got India off to the perfect start, forcing Najmul Hossain Shanto (0) to nick the first delivery to slip. The pacer bowled a good-length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty and Shanto’s poke cost him dearly.

The Indian pacers kept things extremely tight in the next few overs and the pressure brought a wicket as Anamul Haque’s (14) uppish flick off Mohammed Siraj ended up as a catch at midwicket. Bangladesh skipper Litton Das looked in control during his stay at the crease and even smashed a short ball from debutant Kuldeep Sen for a maximum.

Washington Sundar, however, got the crucial breakthrough for India, sending Das back for 41. The Bangladesh skipper looked to glance a delivery to fine leg, but only managed to glove the ball to the keeper. Virat Kohli then pulled off a stunner to end Shakib Al Hasan’s stay on 29. Shakib looked to drive Sundar on the up, but could not connect properly. Kohli leaped to his right at extra cover and completed a superb catch.

Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim added 33 for the fifth wicket, but both fell off consecutive deliveries. The former was trapped lbw by Shardul Thakur for 14 as he missed a full-length delivery. Mushfiqur (18) then chopped one onto his stumps as he attempted to guide a shortish delivery from Siraj towards deep third man but was cramped for room.

Sen claimed his first ODI wicket on debut to put India ahead in the game. Afif Hossain (six) slashed at a full and wide delivery and was caught at deep third man. In the same over, Ebadot Hossain (0) was hit wicket as he looked to clip a back-of-a-length ball down the leg. Siraj had his third when he trapped Hasan Mahmud (0) lbw with one that came back in sharply after pitching.

At 136/9, the match was firmly in India’s grasp, but Miraz snatched it away with a brilliant knock under pressure.

Shakib, Hossain hold India to 186

Shakib (5/36) and Hossain (4/47) starred with the ball as Bangladesh cleaned up India for 186 in 41.2 overs. KL Rahul top-scored for the visitors with 73 off 70, but India lost 6/34 to go from 152/4 to 186 all out. The Men in Blue were on the back foot from the start. Shikhar Dhawan (seven) struggled for fluency and was bowled by Miraz, completely making a mess of his reverse sweep.

Shakib then set India back by dismissing Rohit Sharma (27) and Virat Kohli (nine) in the 11th over. The Indian captain was bowled by an arm ball, while Kohli (nine) played an uppish drive towards cover, where Das took a superb diving catch.

Rahul and Shreyas Iyer featured in a 43-run stand for the fourth wicket. However, the short ball again got the better of the latter as he top-edged a pull off Hossain.

Rahul kept finding big hits at one end, but wickets kept falling at the other. Washington Sundar (19 off 43) hit a reverse sweep off Shakib to point, while Shahbaz Ahmed (0) was caught at cover off Hossain.

Shakib completed his five-fer by dismissing Thakur (two) and Chahar (0) in one over. While Thakur was cleaned up, Chahar was trapped leg before. Rahul’s resistance ended when he top-edged a short ball off Hossain, having slammed him for a six and a four. Siraj (nine) was the last man out as he mistimed a pull off Hossain’s bowling.

India vs Bangladesh 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 1st ODI?

Rahul top-scored for India with a fluent 73 off 70. On the bowling front, Siraj stood out with figures of 3/32 from his 10 overs.

For Bangladesh, Shakib claimed a memorable five-fer, while Hossain claimed four key wickets. Miraz got Dhawan's crucial scalp and then played a blinder to take Bangladesh home.

Miraz was named Player of the Match for lifting Bangladesh to a famous win.

