IND vs BAN 2022: Head to head stats and records you need to know before India vs Bangladesh ODI series

The India vs Bangladesh ODI series will kick off in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4. The Shere Bangla National Stadium will play host to all three ODIs of this series.

Both India and Bangladesh have qualified for the 2023 Cricket World Cup. They will aim to finalize their team combinations for the mega event in the upcoming series. India's senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will play ODI cricket after a long break.

On the other hand, Bangladesh have been quite dominant in ODIs of late, but will be without the services of their captain Tamim Iqbal, who recently got injured.

Before the India vs Bangladesh ODI series begins, here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two nations in 50-overs cricket.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODIs

India have a big lead of 30-5 in their head-to-head record in ODIs against Bangladesh. The last time Bangladesh won an ODI match against India was back in June 2015.

IND vs BAN head-to-head record in Bangladesh

India lead the head-to-head record in away ODI matches against Bangladesh by 17-4. However, it is pertinent to note that Bangladesh won their last bilateral ODI series against India.

Last 5 of India vs Bangladesh ODI series (in Bangladesh)

India and Bangladesh have won two matches each in their last five battles. One game ended with no result. Here's a short summary:

IND (317/6) beat BAN (240) by 77 runs, Jun 24, 2015. BAN (200/4) beat IND (200) by 6 wickets via D/L method, Jun 21, 2015. BAN (307) beat IND (228) by 79 runs, Jun 18, 2015. IND (119/9) vs. BAN, No result, Jun 19, 2014. IND (105) beat BAN (58) by 47 runs via D/L method, Jun 17, 2014.

