IND vs BAN 2022: Head to head stats and records you need to know before India vs Bangladesh Test series

The India vs Bangladesh Test series will start tomorrow morning (December 14) with a match in Chattogram. The two-match Test series is the first between India and Bangladesh since November of 2019.

The last time India and Bangladesh played a Test, Virat Kohli destroyed the Bangladeshi bowling attack in a pink-ball contest at Eden Gardens. However, since then, Kohli has not scored a century in Test cricket. It will be interesting to see if he can end his drought of Test centuries in Bangladesh.

Before the India vs Bangladesh Test series begins in Chattogram, here's a look at their head-to-head record in the longest format of cricket.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in Tests

India lead the head-to-head record in Test matches against Bangladesh 9-0. The two nations have played 11 Tests, with two of them ending in a draw.

IND vs BAN head-to-head record in Bangladesh

Speaking of the head-to-head record in Bangladesh, India lead 6-0. The two nations have battled eight times in Bangladesh. The home side pulled off a draw at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in 2007 and Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in 2015.

Last 5 matches of India vs Bangladesh Test series (in Bangladesh)

Two of the last five matches between India and Bangladesh in Bangladesh have ended in a stalemate. India won the other three games. Here is a short summary of those matches:

IND (462/6 dec) draw BAN (256 and 23/0), Jun 10-14, 2015. IND (544/8 dec and 2/0) beat BAN (233 and 312), Jan 24-27, 2010. IND (243 and 413/8 dec) beat BAN (242 and 301) by 113 runs, Jan 17-21, 2010. IND (610/3 dec) beat BAN (118 and 253) by an innings and 239 runs, May 25-27, 2007. IND (387/8 dec and 100/6 dec) draw BAN (238 and 104/2), May 18-22, 2007.

