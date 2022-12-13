IND vs BAN 2022: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram pitch history and Test records

The much-awaited India vs. Bangladesh Test series will begin on Wednesday, December 14, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. India will start as the favorite to win this series because they have never lost a Test match against Bangladesh.

India also need to win this series by 2-0 to bolster their chances of a top-two finish in the ICC World Test Championship points table. The Indian team is fourth in the standings at the moment with 52.08% points in their account.

Bangladesh are out of the race to the final, but will aim to gain some points from this series and finish higher in the points table. Before the action begins in Chattogram, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous Tests played at this venue.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram Test Records & stats

Test matches played: 22

Matches won by teams batting first: 8

Matches won by teams batting second: 7

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Drawn: 7

Highest individual score: 319 - Kumar Sangakkara (SL) vs. Bangladesh, 2014.

Best bowling figures: 7/36 - Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) vs. New Zealand, 2008.

Highest team score: 713/9 dec. - Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, 2014.

Lowest team score: 119 - Bangladesh vs. South Africa, 2008.

Highest successful run-chase: 395/7 - West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 2021.

Average first-innings score: 372

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Pitch Report

The wicket at this venue assists the batters and the spin bowlers. The average first innings score on this ground is 372, suggesting that the batters can score big runs once they settle in the middle.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon took 13 wickets in a Test against Bangladesh at this stadium in 2017, highlighting the importance of spinners.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium's last ODI match Scorecard/Stats

The last Test at this stadium ended in a draw. Bangladesh hosted Sri Lanka for a Test in Chattogram earlier this year in May. The Islanders posted a 397-run total on the board in the first innings, riding on Angelo Mathews' 199-run knock.

In reply, centuries from Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim guided Bangladesh to 465 in their first innings. Sri Lanka were 260/6 in the second innings when the match ended in a stalemate.

Nine batters crossed the 50-run mark in three innings of that Test match. A total of 26 wickets fell in three innings, with spinners bagging 17 of them.

