IND vs BAN Test 2022 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will return to the Test format in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series against Bangladesh. It will be Team India's final series of the year and the two Tests have a lot of importance as far as the race to the World Test Championship final is considered.
Rohit Sharma and Co. are currently fourth in the ICC World Test Championship points table with 52.08 percent points to their name. They need to win the upcoming series against Bangladesh by a 2-0 margin to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the WTC 2023 final.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, have already been eliminated from the tournament. They will aim to end their campaign on a high by recording a historic series win over their neighbors.
Before the exciting Test series gets underway in Bangladesh, here are the complete schedule and telecast details for the series.
IND vs BAN 2022 Test series Schedule (With Timings in IST)
1st Test, December 14-18, 9:30 AM IST - Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.
2nd Test, December 22-26, 9:30 AM IST - Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.
IND vs BAN 2022 telecast channel list in India
KL Rahul will captain the visitors in the first Test as regular captain Rohit Sharma is dealing with an injury. Big names like Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be in action during the two-match series.
Here is the complete list of TV channels that will telecast the two Test matches in India:
Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4, Sony Sports Ten 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu), Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD (English).
Live streaming of this series will be available on Sony LIV. Fans will have to buy a subscription to watch the match live.