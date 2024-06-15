IND vs CAN: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and Canada’s last matches in 2024 T20 World Cup

India will take on Canada in their last group-stage game at the 2024 T20 World Cup at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday (June 15). The two teams will lock horns for the first time in international cricket.

The Men in Blue have already qualified for the Super Eight stage with a hat-trick of wins against Ireland, Pakistan and co-hosts USA. They will look to continue their winning momentum ahead of the next round.

On the other hand, Canada have managed a solitary win from their first three games. They lost their first and third games to the USA and Pakistan, respectively, but defeated Ireland in their second game. A win would help them finish the tournament on a high.

Trending

India's scorecard from their last 2024 T20 World Cup match

A clinical bowling display from Arshdeep Singh helped India beat the USA by seven wickets in their last game on June 12.

Asked to bat first, USA put up 110/8 in 20 overs on a tricky New York pitch. Nitish Kumar top scored with 27 runs off 23 balls, including one six and two boundaries. Steven Taylor also chipped in with 24 off 30 with the help of two sixes. Corey Anderson, skipper Aaron Jones, Harmeet Singh, and Shadley van Schalkwyk also came up with small contributions to help the team cross the three-figure mark.

Arshdeep Singh registered the best-ever figures for India in any T20 World Cup game, finishing with figures of 4/9, while Hardik Pandya bagged two wickets.

In response, Saurabh Netravalkar sent back openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for scores of three and a golden duck, respectively. Ali Khan soon dismissed Rishabh Pant, leaving the Men in Blue in a spot of bother at 39/3.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube then forged a match-winning partnership to take the team past the finish line. Yadav scored an unbeaten 50 off 49, comprising two sixes and as many boundaries. Dube also stayed unbeaten on 31 off 35 deliveries.

India and USA's scorecards.

Click here for the IND vs USA 2024 T20 World Cup full scorecard.

Canada's scorecard from their last T20 World Cup game

Canada lost to Pakistan by seven wickets in their latest 2024 T20 World Cup outing in New York on June 11.

Asked to bat first, Canada posted 106/7 in 20 overs. Aaron Jones starred with the bat, scoring 52 off 44 with the help of four sixes and as many boundaries. He kept the score ticking as wickets continued to fall on the other hand. Skipper Saad Bin Zafar, Kaleem Sana, and Dillon Heyliger took the team past 100. Four batters departed in single digits and one registered a silver duck.

Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf emerged as the leading wicket-takers for Pakistan, finishing with two scalps apiece, while Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah bagged one wicket each.

In response, Pakistan achieved the target with 15 balls to spare. Mohammad Rizwan top scored with run-a-ball 53*, including a six and two boundaries. Skipper Babar Azam also contributed run-a-ball 33. Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman departed in single digits.

Dillon Heyliger starred with the ball for Canada, returning with figures of 2/18, while Jeremy Gordon bagged one wicket.

PAK vs CAN scorecard.

Click here for the PAK vs CAN 2024 T20 World Cup full scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️