IND vs ENG 2021: 3 best Rohit Sharma knocks against England

Rohit Sharma has had a rapid ascendancy in Tests of late, but his litmus challenge begins when India take on England in the five-match Test series starting August 4.

The batsman is the first-choice opener for the side as India look to pair him up with Mayank Agarwal after Shubman Gill was ruled out due to an injury. As he prepares to give India a good start, we take a look at some of his key knocks against England.

#1 2021: Rohit Sharma's 161 in Chennai

Sharma's 161 in the second Test against England in Chennai earlier this year cemented his slot as the country's regular opener. With Gill dismissed for a duck, Sharma settled down by dropping anchor at one end and playing an impressive knock.

His ton helped India to 329 and in response, England were held back to 134 and then had to chase a mammoth 482, which they fell short again after Axar Patel's fifer dented their batting order. In the end, it was a staggering 317-run for India.

#2 2021: Rohit Sharma's 66 at Ahmedabad

Rohit Sharma has played just five games against England. In that span, he managed a hundred and a fifty. The latter came at a crucial time when India needed to seal the series to book a date with NZ in the WTC final.

In a low-scoring affair at the Narendra Modi Stadium, he compiled a patient 66 as India ended with 145 in response to England's 112. The match was heavily tilted in India's favor after Patel weaved a web around the visitors, a six-fer and a fifer in both innings. India went on to win the match by 10 wickets.

#3 2021: 49 at Ahmedabad

It may have been the Rishabh Pant's coming-of-age knock in the final Test, but it was a vintage Rohit Sharma knock in the first innings on a tough strip. His 49 was a much-needed knock after India had Gill and Kohli dismissed for ducks, while Pujara fell for 17. Pant went on to score a scintillating 101 to give India the late impetus and had Washington Sundar (96) for company.

India won the Test again by an innings and 25 runs.

