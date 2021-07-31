IND vs ENG 2021: 3 best spells by Ravichandran Ashwin against England

Ravichandran Ashwin enters the five-match Test series against England after a phenomenal run in the recently-concluded World Test Championship against New Zealand.

He finished the WTC with 71 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 20.33 and four fifers.

Against England, he is the third most successful Indian bowler with the most wickets (88) at an economy of 2.77 and an average of 28.59. The only Indian bowler in the current setup who trails him by a large margin is pacer Ishant Sharma with 62 wickets.

As we wait for the first Test to start at Nottingham on August 4, we take a look at some of his key spells against England.

#1 2016: Ravichandran Ashwin's 6/112 at Wankhede

Ravichandran Ashwin's haul of 6/112 in the first innings was was pivotal in India's innings and 36-run victory. Batting first, England were all out for 400 and Ashwin was the wrecker-in-chief with six wickets as he ripped through England's middle order.

He picked up a six-fer in the second innings as well. His 6/55 shut down all hopes of England's fightback in their attempt to vault India's mammoth 631.

#2 2021: Bags 6/61 at Chennai

Ashwin bagged another six-fer in his games against England and this was the recently concluded Test series earlier this year. Although it was an English win by 227 runs, his bowling prowess on his home turf was the one of the positives for India.

After picking up three wickets in the first innings, Ashwin returned with a devastating spell in the second, but India's batting faltered in their chase of 420.

#3 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin's 5/47 at Ahmedabad

India owed their win to the tweaker, who continued his rich run in the series, which India won 3-1. The hosts won the fourth Test by an innings and 25 runs and had Ashwin to thank for.

The spinner ended the game with figures of 5/47 in the second innings after bagging three scalps in the first. India were helped by some fine batting from Rishabh Pant (101) and Rohit Sharma (49) as they closed out the series with a resounding win.

