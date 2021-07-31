IND vs ENG 2021: 3 best Virat Kohli knocks against England

Virat Kohli has been India's most successful Test batsman against England. The India skipper has accumulated 1742 runs against the side and ahead of the five-match series against the side starting August 4, all eyes will be on Kohli to see what he can do against a quality English bowling attack.

That said, Virat Kohli has been without a ton in Tests since 2019. Come the first Test at Nottingham, he will be keen to set that record straight. And while we wait for the much-anticipated Test series to begin, we take a look at some of his best knocks against England.

#1 2016: Virat Kohli's 235 at Wankhede

India won the match by an innings and 36 runs, and they had Virat Kohli to thank for his stellar double century in the first innings. Chasing England's 400, India were off to a solid start, with Murali Vijay (136) and Cheteshwar Pujara (47).

Kohli then took over to notch up a solid 235 as India amassed 631. In response, England could only manage 195 in the second innings.

#2 2016: 167 at YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium

It was a batting masterclass by Virat Kohli in the first innings after opting to bat first. In the company of Pujara (119), India piled up a healthy 455 and held England to 255.

Although India could only muster 204 in the second innings, the bowling helped India's case as they skittled out the visitors for 158 as they walked home with a 246-run win.

#3 2018: Virat Kohli's 149 goes in vain

Edgebaston witnessed a fine knock by the Indian skipper in a low-scoring affair. Batting first, England managed 287 and India, courtesy Kohli's 149 made 274.

England had a rather dismal second innings, putting up 180 on the board and setting a target of 194, which India fell short of by 31 runs. Kohli top-scored with 51, but the knock was in vain as Sam Curran's spell of 4/74 and 1/18 did India in.

R Ashwin and Ishant Sharma were impressive bowlers for India with figures of 4/62, 3/59 and 1/46, 5/51.

