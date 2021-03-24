3 brother pairs who have featured in an Indian ODI XI

Brothers featuring together is a rare phenomenon in international cricket. If we look at ODIs, the McCullum brothers from New Zealand - Brendon and Nathan - come to mind. Brett Lee was joined by all-rounder brother Shane for a few ODIs before the latter’s international career petered out.

Currently, the Curran brothers - Sam and Tom - are making a mark for England in the limited-overs formats. While Sam is a talented all-rounder, Tom is better known for his pace bowling

There are a few illustrious pairs of brothers who have represented their country in both the longer and shorter format (one-dayers) of the game. The Waugh brothers from Australia (Mark and Steve), as well as the Flower brothers from Zimbabwe (Andy and Grant), had distinguished careers in both Tests and ODIs.

Brothers who have played together for India in ODIs

India too have had their share of sibling rivalry in international cricket. In this feature, we look at brothers who have featured together in ODIs for India.

#1. Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya

Krunal and Hardik Pandya. Pic: Hardik Pandya

When Krunal Pandya made his ODI debut for India against England on Tuesday, he and brother Hardik Pandya became the third pair of brothers to feature together in an ODI for India.

Krunal made a sensational entry, blasting the fastest 50 by any batsman on ODI debut - 26 balls. He ended up smashing 58 not out from 31 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes in his excellent innings.

Later in the day, he picked up his maiden ODI wicket, dismissing Sam Curran for 12. It was an emotion-filled day for Krunal as he remembered his late dad, who passed away in January this year.

Papa, with every ball you were always on my mind and in my heart. Tears rolled down my face as I felt your presence with me. Thank you for being my strength, for being the biggest support I’ve had. I hope I made you proud. This is for you Papa, everything we do is for you Papa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/djQWaytETG — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 23, 2021

Hardik did not have much to do in the game. He was dismissed for 1 and did not need to bowl. His emotional hug to brother Krunal, though, was the most poignant moment of the day.

Hardik has been a regular for India in limited-overs formats. He has played 58 ODIs and 48 T20Is for India. Krunal Pandya represented India in 18 T20Is before making his ODI debut.

Both brothers also play together for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

#2 Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf and Irfan Pathan

Prior to Hardik and Krunal, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan were the last pair of brothers to represent India in ODIs. Irfan and Yusuf turned out for India together in an ODI back in March 2012 - an Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan.

Irfan picked up the wicket of Shahid Afridi in the match, but ended up conceding 69 in his 10 overs. Yusuf bowled five overs for 30 but did not pick up a wicket. Neither of the brothers got a chance to bat as Virat Kohli’s 183 saw India chase 330 with ease.

The match was historic since it was Sachin Tendulkar’s last ODI. Master Blaster signed off with 52. Yusuf, too, never played another ODI for India again.

Hugely talented, both Irfan and Yusuf had unfulfilled international careers, marred by injury and form issues. The selectors too were guilty to an extent for not grooming them properly. We are talking of an era before mental conditioning coaches came into being.

Once considered the next Kapil Dev, Irfan ended his international career with 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is. He picked up 301 international wickets and also has a Test hundred and a Test hat-trick to his name.

As for Yusuf, he finished with 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is. He is most remembered for his two blazing hundreds in ODIs - 123 not out of 96 balls against New Zealand in Bengaluru (2010) and 105 from 70 versus South Africa in Centurion (2011).

The Pathan brothers recently represented India Legends in the Road Safety World Series and turned back the clock with some fantastic performances.

Incidentally, both the Pandya and Pathan brothers hail from Baroda.

#3 Mohinder Amarnath and Surinder Amarnath

Mohinder and Surinder Amarnath

Mohinder Amarnath and Surinder Amarnath were the first pair of brothers to feature together in an Indian ODI XI. Surinder played in only three ODIs during his career, and the three games featured Mohinder as well.

The matches were played during India’s tour to Pakistan in 1978-79. Surinder was dismissed for 37 on his ODI debut in Quetta while Mohinder was the man of the match for his 51.

Surinder ran out for 1 in the second ODI. Mohinder was not out on 34 but India were all out for 79, batting first.

The Amarnath family produced three 🇮🇳 cricketers.



Lala Amarnath, who was the first India player to score a Test century, also gave birth to the hero of their 1983 World Cup final win, Mohinder Amarnath. His other son, Surinder Amarnath, also played 10 Tests and three ODIs. pic.twitter.com/zcxkyzfHre — ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2020

Surinder notched up his maiden fifty in the third ODI of the series before being dismissed by Asif Iqbal for 62. The match ended in bizarre fashion, and so did Surinder’s ODI career. Bishan Singh Bedi conceded the game, protesting Pakistan's short-pitched bowling tactics.

Surinder also played 10 Tests for India and, in fact, scored a magnificent century on debut - 124 against New Zealand in Auckland. He could not match the exploits of his famous brother though. Mohinder went on to play 69 Tests and 85 ODIs for India.

Famously, Mohinder was the man of the match in both the semi-finals and the finals of the 1983 World Cup. India lifted the prestigious trophy for the first time, putting an end to the era of West Indies’ dominance in one-day cricket.