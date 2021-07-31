IND vs ENG 2021: 3 Indian bowlers in the present squad with most wickets against England

As India gear up to square off against England in the five-match Test series starting August 4, all eyes will be on the bowling attack the visitors will bring out to combat the English batting attack. Over the years, quite a few of India's bowlers have fared successfully against England.

Between 2000 and 2012, it was the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, and S Sreesanth who were known for their bowling prowess. Recently, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Shami have played ample cricket and shared considerable success.

We take a look at some of the bowlers in the current India squad who have been successful against England.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin - India's most successful bowler against England in recent times

The tweaker is just four wickets shy of Anil Kumble's 92 wickets against England. He picked up 88 wickets at an economy of 2.77 and an average of 28.59.

Ashwin is also currently the third Indian bowler with the most wickets against the English side, with 88 to his credit behind BS Chandrasekhar (95) and Anil Kumble. He now stands a chance of becoming the first Indian bowler with the most wickets against England.

#2 Ishant Sharma

The lanky quick has played against England between 2008 and 2021 and is the leading wicket-taker in the current pack of bowlers. He has 62 scalps against England at an average of 32.20 and a best figure of 7/74 makes him one of India's best bets in the upcoming series.

Sharma is behind former Indian World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev's 85 Test wickets against the hosts.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Fast cementing his name as one of India's premium all-rounders. Jadeja is the third bowler in the present squad with the most wickets against Joe Root & Co.

He has 45 scalps at an average of 32.60 and an economy of 2.47. He is followed by Mohammed Shami (31 wickets) and Axar Patel (27). Jadeja will also be keen on extending his streak against Select County XI, where he scored twin 50s against the side.

