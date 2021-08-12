IND vs ENG 2021: 3 milestones Indian players can reach during Lord's Test

After rain played a spoilsport in the Nottingham Test, which ended in a draw, India and England now shift base to the home of cricket - Lord's. The iconic stadium is all set to host, arguably, the current two best teams in world cricket for the second Test of the five-match series.

With India playing well in the first Test, Virat Kohli and his men will be eager to draw first blood at Lord's. Moreover, there are quite a few milestones that the Indian players can achieve through the course of the second Test.

On that note, let's take a look at three such records that can be broken during the Lord's Test.

#1 Most Test wickets by an Indian at Lord's

New Zealand v India - First Test: Day 2

While Ishant Sharma's inclusion in India's playing XI isn't certain, the veteran pacer is close to achieving a memorable feat at Lord's. The lanky fast bowler has grabbed 12 scalps at the iconic stadium throughout the course of his illustrious career so far.

He is only five wickets away from equalling, and six scalps away from breaking Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi's record of taking 17 wickets at Lord's.

Kapil and Bedi are the highest wicket-takers amongst Indians at the venue. Taking into account Ishant's past record in seaming English conditions and his wicket-taking ability, the Delhi pacer could well achieve the milestone if drafted into the playing XI.

Ishant's seven-wicket haul at Lord's helped India script a memorable victory over England in 2014.

#2 Highest innings score by India at Lord's

England v India

Team India's current highest score in a single innings at Lord's stands at 454 - accomplished back in 1990. The record has stood tall for over 30 years now.

With the kind of batting muscle Team India possess, Virat Kohli and co. would look to put up a tall total and surpass their previous best if put into bat first in the second Test.

The likes of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Kohli have to fare well if India want to achieve the feat. Moreover, India's lower-order scoring some vital runs in the Nottingham Test should hold them in good stead going into the Lord's encounter.

#3 Mohammed Shami can become the 2nd-fastest Indian to grab 200 Test scalps

Mohammed Shami

It's only a matter of time before India's pace sensation Mohammed Shami reaches a personal milestone of taking 200 Test wickets. With 188 scalps to his name, Shami is only 12 wickets shy of what could be termed a great career achievement for him.

Given his form and wicket-taking ability, Shami could well pose as a massive threat to England's batting unit, achieving the milestone in the process.

If Shami manages to scalp 12 wickets in the Lord's Test, he will become the second-fastest Indian to reach the milestone after Kapil Dev. Notably, Shami was also the third-fastest Indian to grab 100 Test wickets after Kapil and Irfan Pathan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar