IND vs ENG 2021: 3 milestones the Indian team players can cross in the 3rd Test

The iconic victory at Lord’s for Virat Kohli and his men showed us that this Indian side won’t budge for the world. If the character, the sheer will to win and the miraculous performance shown by the bowlers with the bat first and then the ball persists throughout the series, India is sure to secure a top-of-the-table position in the opener of this World Test Championship edition.

While this is an achievement we still need to wait a while for, let’s take a look at the 3 big records the Indian team players are likely to break in the 3rd test at Headingley.

#1 Bumrah to be the fastest Indian to reach 100 test wickets

Jasprit Bumrah celebrating a wicket The classic Kohli front foot glance

His electric batting started with the opposition’s glance, his terrific bowling made the English batsmen dance - Jasprit Bumrah, one of the men who ensured England had no chance.

India’s hero in the 2nd test, Bumrah has reached 95 wickets since the game at Lord’s. Having achieved this feat in just 22 matches, the pacer is simply 5 wickets away from a milestone with the ball ball and being the fastest Indian to do so. The record holder right now is former Indian captain Kapil Dev, who crossed the 100-wicket milestone in 25 matches.

#2 Kohli to join the elite club of scoring 2000 test runs against England

Virat Kohli getting ready to bat

Though we haven’t witnessed the 2014-Kohli conquest yet, we saw the bankable side of the Indian skipper in the final innings of the 2nd test. The 62 runs he scored off both innings has helped him reach a spot where he’s just 196 runs away from crossing the 2000-run mark against England in tests.

This would also put him behind greats like Gundappa Vishwanath, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar to join the Indian-batsmen-with-the-most-runs-against-England club. Although Kohli's currently enduring a drought of runs with the bat in hand, if there's one thing he’s known for, it's his ability to bounce back faster than a short ball on a dry wicket.

#3 Rohit Sharma close to crossing 15,000 international runs

Rohit Sharma will be eyeing a record to his name

Over the last few years of international cricket, Rohit Sharma has transformed into one of the best openers in the game, more so in the limited-overs formats. Rohit has amassed 9205 runs in ODIs, 2864 runs in the T20I format, and in 41 Tests, the Indian star batsman has registered 2831 runs.

If Rohit Sharma scores 100 more runs in the 3rd Test, he will become the 8th Indian batsman to cross the 15,000-run mark in international cricket. Going by his positive show at Lord's, there's all the chance Rohit could get to the mark real soon.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal