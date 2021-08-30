IND vs ENG 2021: 3 players who can replace Ajinkya Rahane

India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has had a woeful run in the Test series against England so far. He has mustered just 95 runs from the five innings he's played so far at an average of 19.00.

In 10 Test matches this year, the 33-year-old has managed to rack up just 358 runs with his average hovering a bit over 20. He has scored only two half-centuries during this period.

After his dismal run continued in the third Test that saw India suffer a massive defeat by an innings and 76 runs, calls for Rahane to be dropped have intensified.

As India prepares for the fourth Test at The Oval starting September 2, we can expect a few changes in the playing XI, and we look at three players who could replace Ajinkya Rahane in the line-up.

#1 Hanuma Vihari: Frontrunner to replace Ajinkya Rahane

Hanuma Vihari has a solid defense and his tendency to occupy the crease for long durations and score is good news for India. He's done enough to prove his mettle in the limited opportunities he has got.

In 12 Test matches for India so far, Vihari has stacked 624 runs at an average of 32.84. Those numbers might not look Pujara-esque, but he's got a major chunk of those runs batting in the lower order.

He scored a well-compiled half-century in his maiden outing against England and that will give him confidence if he gets a go in the fourth Test.

#2 New blood in Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has made headlines in the recent past for his exploits with the bat. His ability to toggle between anchor and aggressor might see Virat Kohli throw him in the playing XI in place of Ajinkya Rahane.

The 30-year-old has a healthy first-class record, piling up 5326 runs from 77 red-ball games at an average of 44.01, comprising 14 tons and 26 fifties.

He's coming off as the Player of the Series against Sri Lanka where he had his maiden ODI stint, which may just add to why he deserves a place in the side.

#3 Mayank Agarwal - A beneficiary

Here are some of the numbers Mayank Agarwal had to show before the start of the Test series against England.

He was fourth on the list of Indian batters to score the most runs in the previous World Test Championship league phase. He stacked up 857 runs from 12 matches at an average of 42.85.

With Ajinkya Rahane struggling, slotting KL Rahul down the order in place of Rahane could be a ploy worth trying. This would mean a change in the opening department with Mayank Agarwal getting a go.

