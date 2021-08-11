IND vs ENG 2021: 3 players who can replace Shardul Thakur in India's playing XI for Lord's Test

In a disappointing development for the Indian cricket team, all-rounder Shardul Thakur has picked up a hamstring injury ahead of the second Test of the series against England. Thakur, who picked up four wickets in the first Test at Trent Bridge, is unlikely to play at Lord's.

Shardul Thakur's absence will hurt the team's combination because he is the only pace-bowling all-rounder in the squad. Skipper Virat Kohli could play four fast bowlers at Trent Bridge with enough depth in the batting lineup due to Shardul's presence.

Who will take Shardul Thakur's place in the Indian playing XI?

Now that Shardul Thakur is unlikely to feature in the Indian playing XI for the Lord's Test, the team management will look to find a replacement who can provide balance to the lineup.

In this article today, we look at three players who can replace Shardul Thakur in the Indian playing XI for the second Test match against England.

3. Umesh Yadav

A special feeling to be back at Lord's 🏟️🙌 #homeofcricket pic.twitter.com/gJ6EoYn5jX — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) August 10, 2021

Umesh Yadav has not played a single Test match for India in 2021 so far. His previous appearance in the whites came in the Boxing Day Test match against Australia last year in Melbourne.

Yadav is a right-arm fast bowler who can bowl with more pace than Shardul Thakur. His batting is not at the same level yet. Still, Yadav has the ability to play a few big shots with the willow.

The Vidarbha pacer has played one Test match on English soil, where he returned with three wickets. The team management can consider Yadav as a replacement for Thakur if they want to go in with four fast bowlers and Ishant Sharma is unavailable.

2. Ishant Sharma

Speaking of Ishant Sharma, the 32-year-old will be the preferred pick if the team management retains its strategy of playing four fast bowlers. Sharma has played 102 Test matches in his career, scalping 306 wickets.

Ishant has fond memories of playing red-ball cricket at Lord's. The right-arm fast bowler registered his best Test figures of 7/74 at this venue in 2014. He also bowled a spell of 4/59 in his maiden Test appearance at Lord's back in 2011.

Given that Sharma has more experience of playing in the English conditions, he can walk into the playing XI as Shardul Thakur's replacement if he is fit to play.

1. Ravichandran Ashwin

The Indian team management raised many eyebrows by leaving Ravichandran Ashwin out of the playing XI for the Nottingham Test. However, that decision did not hurt India as the pitch did not have much for the spin bowlers.

Ashwin will likely be the number one contender to take Shardul Thakur's place in the playing XI at Lord's. The primary reason behind it is Ashwin's batting record in English conditions.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder has a batting average of 62 in Tests at Lord's. Ashwin was the top-scorer for India in both innings of the 2018 Lord's Test against England. He also performed well with the ball in county cricket recently. Ashwin should return to the Indian playing XI tomorrow.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee