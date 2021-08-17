IND vs ENG 2021: 3 talking points from the 2nd Test as all-round India claim another historic Lord's win

The Home of Cricket saw another installment of gripping Test drama as India turned in a dominant fifth-day display to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against England.

The hosts needed to bat out a little under two sessions on Day 5 to save the Test, after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami put on a historic partnership for the ninth wicket. But a comprehensive bowling display and some intense mental warfare helped India record a 151-run win.

Here are three major talking points from the second Test between India and England.

#3 Have we seen a more complete performance from the Indian Test team in the recent past?

England v India - Second LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Four

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul braved the odds to put on a stats-defying opening-day partnership. Cheteshwar Pujara's gritty 45 in the second innings helped India overcome the early loss of their openers.

Virat Kohli's first-innings knock and aggressive captaincy helped India to a great extent. Ajinkya Rahane overcame his form concerns with a fluent fifty in the second essay. Rishabh Pant was solid behind the stumps and scored valuable runs batting at No. 6.

Ravindra Jadeja's 40 in the first innings was crucial to India's total. Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami contributed with both bat and ball. Mohammed Siraj was the most successful Indian bowler in the second Test.

Every single member of the playing XI had a lot to contribute to the win. Have we seen a more complete performance in the recent past?

#2 England's dependence on Jimmy Anderson and Joe Root reaching concerning heights

England v India - Second LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

Jimmy Anderson scalped five wickets in the first innings, while Joe Root smashed a chanceless unbeaten 180. In the second innings, as both veterans failed to live up to expectations, England crumbled.

The hosts are horribly dependent on Anderson and Root, with the rest of the batting lineup and bowling attack almost toothless when they don't come to the party. England's openers and middle order have revolved around Root, and have often been without any answers at the other end.

Meanwhile, the pacers have blown hot and cold. Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood were unplayable in phases, but sustained pressure to give Anderson some support from the other end was sorely lacking. Sam Curran had a nightmare game, adding to the weight on Anderson's burdened shoulders.

When Anderson struggled with a niggle on the final day, England just couldn't dislodge the Indian tail. And once Root was dismissed by Bumrah, the result was almost a foregone conclusion.

Root's captaincy left a lot to be desired as some bizarre tactics and field placements helped India take the upper hand on Day 5, but he just didn't have any reliable teammates. Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad won't take part in this series, and England need answers from elsewhere.

England need to sort out their woes ahead of the third Test at Leeds.

#1 Virat Kohli's India bully England into submission

England v India - Second LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

It was almost as if India were hell-bent on outright bullying England into submission. It all started when Jimmy Anderson was peppered by short balls from Jasprit Bumrah towards the end of the first England innings.

Then, Virat Kohli played instigator by sledging Anderson and Co. while batting. When Mark Wood sent down some fiery short-pitched bowling, Bumrah and Shami weren't intimidated in any way despite copping a few blows. All the while, they engaged in banter with the English fielders and refused to back down even when they were in the firing line.

In the end, verbal warfare was the theme of the innings when England batted on Day 5. Kohli, the slip cordon and the bowlers were relentless in their aggression towards the host batsmen, with no one escaping their wrath.

England just couldn't keep up with India's sustained hostility. Even though they were the home team, they were completely overwhelmed. One thing is for certain - the rest of this series is going to be box-office.

Edited by Sai Krishna