IND vs ENG 2021: 3 talking points as India complete brilliant comeback at The Oval

Another historic overseas Test win involving the Indian cricket team is in the books!

When Virat Kohli's men were rolled over for just 191 on the opening day of the fourth Test against England at The Oval, it seemed like their chances of winning the match - and consequently the series - had evaporated into the thin London air. But this team isn't an ordinary team; it has character for days.

A superlative second-innings hundred from Rohit Sharma, assisted by contributions from Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Kohli, helped India set a daunting target for the hosts. Eventually, England just managed to cross the 200-run mark in the final essay to concede a 2-1 lead in the series.

Here are three major talking points from India's historic win in the fourth Test.

#3 India didn't really miss Ravichandran Ashwin

India Nets Session

Has a player who hasn't featured ever been talked about more? Ravichandran Ashwin was the center of all the conversation that transpired during India's win in the fourth Test as he looked on forlornly from the stands. But incredibly, India didn't miss the services of arguably the best red-ball spinner in the world.

Virat Kohli's template ensured that Ravindra Jadeja continued as the sole spinner, with the Indian skipper explaining how the left-arm spinner will be able to make the most of the rough outside the left-hander's off-stump. And that's exactly what happened at The Oval as Jadeja probed away in the channel outside off.

The other players Ashwin could've replaced did their selection justice as well. Umesh Yadav scalped six wickets, including the all-important scalp of Joe Root in the first innings. Shardul Thakur smashed two fifties and picked up three invaluable wickets.

Ashwin's spell on the sidelines could continue in the fifth Test as India look to put the series to bed.

#2 England undone by exceptional Indian bowling display on Day 5

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

With ten wickets in hand heading into the final day, England could've been backed to comfortably draw the Test match on a placid Oval wicket. In fact, the hosts may even have had an eye on going through the opening session unscathed before launching a late attempt at the 368-run target.

However, a spectacular bowling display from India on Day 5 quickly put paid to all of England's hopes. The visiting bowlers were admirably accurate right from the start of the day, creating immense pressure on the visibly unsettled Haseeb Hameed and Dawid Malan. A run-out ensued as a result of the pressure, shortly after Thakur produced a beauty to get rid of Rory Burns.

Jasprit Bumrah and Jadeja bowled spells that showed why they're among the best in the world, constantly asking questions of the England batsmen. Yadav and Thakur joined in on the fun, too. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Kohli labeled India's fourth-innings display as one of the top three bowling performances he has ever witnessed.

#1 Changes imminent for both teams ahead of the 5th Test

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Three

India can't lose the series anymore, but a win in the final Test would be something they desperately crave. England, meanwhile, will want to save face at home. Both teams could face some personnel changes ahead of the switch to Old Trafford.

India are already expected to be without their primary coaching staff, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the latter half of the Oval Test. The visitors could also be without No. 3 batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who rolled his ankle while batting and sat out the fourth innings. Rohit Sharma did too, with a suspected knee issue.

On the other hand, England have injury concerns in the pace department. Saqib Mahmood, who was recently called up to the Test squad, is dealing with a side strain, while Craig Overton copped a painful blow on Day 5. With James Anderson having undertaken a heavy workload, and Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer already missing with injury, the Three Lions have been left to scavenge for adequate replacements.

How the replacement players of India and England fare will be crucial to the outcome of the fifth Test in Manchester.

Edited by Sai Krishna