IND vs ENG 2021: 3 ways Rohit Sharma can be dismissed early

Rohit Sharma's rapid ascendancy in Tests has made him one of the vital cogs in the Indian batting line-up.

From being a middle-order drafter to becoming India's solid opener, the Mumbai batsman will be seen as a key threat when India take on England in a five-match Test series starting August 4.

In the five Tests he has played against Joe Root & Co, Rohit Sharma has scored 161 runs at an average of 47.38. He finished as India's leading run-scorer, amassing 345 runs at 57.50. With him at the top, India have won nine out of 11 Tests.

He came into his own in the Test series against Australia with a couple of fifties. Although he failed to make key contributions in the World Test Championship (WTC) against England, he will be keen to make amends against England.

That said, the English bowlers will look to do their homework against Sharma, who has quite a bit of an issue against swing. Ahead of the series, we take a look at three ways he could be dismissed.

#1 Jack Leach has dismissed Rohit Sharma 4 times

The left-arm orthodox spinner has got the better of the opener four times in Test cricket. He's had the batsman getting out in a different manner each time, and that shows an obvious weakness as Sharma has tried to counter the ball drifting in and turning sharply.

England could look to bowl Leach early on and make things tough for Sharma.

#2 Well-disguised slower deliveries (Read Ben Stokes)

Howstat says Ben Stokes has dismissed Rohit Sharma just once, but the slower ball has him going into the shot too early.

Stokes, with his variations, can make use of the conditions and force the Mumbai batsman to commit to the shot early. That would mean more of the all-rounder when Sharma bats.

#3 James Anderson vs Sharma: Swing issues

Rohit Sharma has a tendency to be deceived by swing bowling and anything that goes away from the body sees him take a swipe. Known for struggling with his footwork early in the innings, someone like Anderson could be a handful for Sharma by cramping him for room.

Anderson has demonstrated his ability to bowl at hard lengths and get some swing with the new cherry. He can get the better of Rohit Sharma by forcing him to edge one either to the wicketkeeper or to the slip cordon.

