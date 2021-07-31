IND vs ENG 2021: 3 ways Virat Kohli can be dismissed early

Sending Virat Kohli back to the pavilion early will be England's plan when they take on India in the five-match Test series starting August 4. The talismanic batsman has scored a major chunk of his runs against England in Tests.

The 1742 runs against the side add to the impeccable Test record of 7490 runs from 91 matches at an average of 52.37. Throw in 27 centuries and 25 fifties, he's proved he's a class act and will look to hand India a comprehensive series win.

However, the English bowlers know a thing or two about dismissing Virat Kohli early in the innings. James Anderson has enjoyed winning the contest against the Indian skipper and will be looking to get the better of him again.

We take a look at three ways England can keep Virat Kohli quiet in the series.

#1 Kohli vs Anderson: "Outside the off stump woes"

James Anderson tormented Kohli quite a few times, five to be precise. The swingman had him chasing an outswinger and edging to the slip cordon.

While he is one of those batsmen who's quick to rectify his mistakes, Anderson will bide his time and frustrate him by taking the ball away and hope he attempts to drive one and get a nick.

#2 Seamers who can bring in the pace

Like Anderson, Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad have managed to get Virat Kohli out five times as well. The pace in excess has sometimes deceived the batsman and Kyle Jamieson's deliveries in the WTC final were ample proof.

Previously, Mohammad Amir, Mitchell Johnson, James Anderson and Josh Hazlewood have all deceived Kohli with sheer pace, forcing him to mistime the shot he attempts.

This has led to him succumbing to pace and while that may not be a technical flaw, it's a way to have him in the dugout early.

#3 More of Sam Curran vs Virat Kohli

Curran's nippy pace and consistent line has troubled the best of batsmen and he will be looking to do something similar with Kohli. The seamer has already dismissed him twice in the IPL and once in the Tests.

With the conditions in England aiding his style of bowling, Curran can be used generously when Kohli walks out to bat.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar