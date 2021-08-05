IND vs ENG 2021: 5 lowest totals by England against India

Team India got off to an impressive start in the Test series against England, bowling out the hosts for 183 in 65.4 overs on the opening day of the Nottingham Test. England decided to bat first after Virat Kohli lost yet another toss but Jasprit Burmah got the visitors off to a perfect start, setting up England opener Rory Burns brilliantly and trapping him lbw for a duck.

Bumrah went on to finish as India’s most successful bowler of the day. He claimed 4 for 64, sending back the dangerous Jos Buttler for a duck before cleaning up the tail by getting rid of Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

Mohammed Shami (3 for 28) and Shardul Thakur (2 for 41) also utilized the conditions as India never allowed England to settle down. Thakur chipped in with the massive scalp of England captain Joe Root, who top-scored for his side with 64. In response, India finished the day on 21 for no loss.

England’s worst batting performances against India

In the wake of England’s batting collapse against India, we look at some of their lowest totals against India.

#5 128 in Headingley (1986)

Maninder Singh

India rolled over England for 128 in the second innings of the Leeds Test in 1986. The hosts were set a mammoth 408 for victory in the match but fell way short to lose the Test by 279 runs.

Left-arm spinner Maninder Singh was the most impressive of India's bowlers with figures of 4 for 26 as he bamboozled England's lower-order. Skipper Kapil Dev sent back England opener Graham Gooch for 5 while Roger Binny accounted for Wilf Slack and Allan Lamb as England folded up in 63.3 overs.

#RareCricketPhotos

India v England at Leeds in 1986.

Maninder Singh bowls to Mike Gatting.



Requiring 408 for victory, England were 90/4 when Maninder began taking wickets.

He took 4/26 as India won by 279 runs.

And went up 2-0 in the three match series. pic.twitter.com/D7WjLScxPi — Mayukh Ghosh (@stock_delivery) August 21, 2020

Dilip Vengsarkar was the star performer for India with the match, scoring 61 and 102 in a Test where batters from both sides struggled. With the victory, India claimed a famous Test series win over England, going 2-0 up in the three-match series.

#4 112 in Ahmedabad (2021)

Axar Patel

England had a torrid time during their tour of India earlier this year and one of their worst batting efforts came in the Day-Night Test in Ahmedabad. The visitors elected to bat first but were clueless against left-arm spinner Axar Patel, playing in his debut Test series.

Patel claimed figures of 6 for 38 as England folded up for 112 in 48.4 overs. Patel trapped Jonny Bairstow (0), Ben Stokes (6) and Zak Crawley (53) leg before and later cleaned up Jofra Archer (11) and Ben Foakes (12).

Best bowling figures in an innings [in D/N Tests]:



🌴 8/49 - Devendra Bishoo (vs 🇵🇰, 2016)

🇦🇺 6/23 - Pat Cummins (vs 🇱🇰, 2019)

🇳🇿 6/32 - Trent Boult (vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 2018)

🇮🇳 6/38 - AXAR PATEl (vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 2021)

🇦🇺 6/66 - Mitchell Starc (vs 🇵🇰, 2019)



🌟🤩👏#INDvsENG #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/1bOMKV9LHC — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) February 24, 2021

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also claimed three scalps as England failed the spin test. India’s batting also crumbled on an unplayable surface but England (81) fared worse in the second innings to lose the Test by 10 wickets inside two days.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee