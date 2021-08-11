IND vs ENG 2021: 5 players to watch out for in the second Test 

After a tame draw in the rain-marred series opener, the bandwagon moves to the iconic Lord's Stadium where India and England will lock horns in the second Test, starting Thursday.

India were in the driver's seat going into the fifth day of the Test, needing only 157 runs with nine wickets in hand. But a complete washout on the final day meant the visitors had to settle for a draw.

For the second Test, both teams will have to make some changes to their line-ups owing to injuries. While India are likely to go in without Shardul Thakur, England will miss James Anderson and Stuart Broad, if reports in this regard are to be believed.

Nevertheless, it should be another riveting encounter between the two teams. On that note, here's a look at five players to watch out for in the second Test:

#1 Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow is the most experienced England batsman in the side after Joe Root. England will want the swashbuckling 75-Test veteran batsman to dish out a big knock at Lord's.

Bairstow has had a good run at this ground, scoring a couple of centuries, including an unbeaten 167 against Sri Lanka in 2016. The 31-year-old, who failed to convert starts in the first Test, making scores of 29 and 30, would want to play a big innings and shoulder some responsibility alongside Root.

Speaking ahead of the game, Bairstow asserted that he is unlikely to change his approach from the last match, saying:

“We saw during the first Test how conditions changed with overheads and when the floodlights came on. And when it was sunny, conditions changed again. So it’s difficult to say this or that is going to be my approach. I can’t see too much of a change from the last game.”

#2 Rohit Sharma

हाथ में बल्ला और बल्ले के बीच से निकली गेंद… इस्का 𝔽𝔼𝔼𝕃 ही अलग है! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/GsPHhnL2dw — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 17, 2021

Rohit Sharma's credentials will be under the scanner when he goes out to bat at the iconic Lord's Stadium in London. The opener looked patient and determined in the first Test, but failed to capitalise on his start.

He scored 36 in the first essay off 114 deliveries and contributed 12* in the second before rain washed out the entire day 5 of the series opener. So Rohit Sharma will be desperate to put some runs under the belt.

Former India player and selector Saba Karim believes a big knock is around the corner from the swashbuckling opener. Speaking on the Khleneeti podcast, Karim said:

"Very soon, we might see him playing a big knock. The kind of composure and technique he displayed in the first Test was up to the mark. I watched his interview, and also closely observed his batting in the Trent Bridge Test."

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, who copped a lot of criticism following his below-par performance in the WTC final against New Zealand, bounced back in style in the first Test. He was at the heart of India's stellar show with the ball, returning with nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

He looked to have rediscovered his mojo and hit the right areas, making things difficult for the England batters. The hosts will be wary of Bumrah's threat at Lord's. Speaking in the lead-up to the second Test , Jonny Bairstow explained the difficulties of playing Bumrah:

“Even in the first Test (we saw his performance). There is very little change in his action from his inswinger to his outswinger. He varies at the crease as to where his delivery points are. He has a slightly different run-up and action,” Bairstow said to Hindustan Times.

Bumrah, who has 23 wickets from five Tests in England, will look to add more to his tally at Lord's.

#4 Joe Root

England captain Joe Root single-handedly carried the fragile English batting in the Trent Bridge Test. After a fine knock of 64 in the first innings, Root played an outstanding innings of 109 against a potent Indian attack when the other England batters struggled to get going.

The onus will once again be on the England captain to produce fine knocks and lead the hosts from the front. Lord's has been a good hunting ground for Joe Root, where he has a double century and a few big hundreds. So Root will look to build on his exploits in the second Test.

#5 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has gone without a century for almost two years now. So far this year, Kohli has only accumulated 229 runs from six Tests, at a rather underwhelming average of 25.44.

Moreover, the talismanic run-scorer was out for a first-ball duck in the first Test off James Anderson, bringing back memories of his horrid 2014 tour. So Kohli will look to bounce off the blocks and silence his critics with a monstrous innings.

The India captain looked focused in the training sessions leading up to the second Test, suggesting that a big knock is around the corner. Former India player Mohammad Kaif also backed Virat Kohli to come back strong from his run drought. Speaking during a media interaction organised by Sony, Kaif said:

“Getting hundreds in a Test is a task, a tough task. Kohli is among those (batters) who are doing it easily. The benchmark (he has set for himself) is very high. But I have got no doubts, he will come back strongly. Not that he has not been scoring runs. He’s getting se,t and it’s just a matter of time (before the wait ends)."

Although the odds seem to be against him, with a highest score of 25 at the iconic Lord's ground, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli to see if he can get back to his prolific run-scoring ways.

