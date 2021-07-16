IND vs ENG 2021: "This is not the start of the English summer we were expecting" - Aakash Chopra on positive COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp

Aakash Chopra feels that the positive COVID-19 cases in Team India's camp is not the desired development ahead of the five-Test series against England.

Rishabh Pant tested COVID-19 positive last week and is currently in quarantine. Wriddhaman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran, along with Bharat Arun, have also been placed in isolation after training assistant Dayanand Garani tested positive.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the news emanating from the Indian camp is not the most auspicious start to the English summer. He said:

"This is not the start of the English summer we were expecting. It is being said that Rishabh Pant is close to coming back. He has been in isolation for a long time as he tested positive on July 8. Two RT-PCR negative tests and he can join the team."

While acknowledging that Pant might be able to recover in time for the first Test, the cricketer-turned-commentator feels the dashing wicketkeeper-batsman's absence from the warm-up encounter is a huge setback. Aakash Chopra observed:

"But he will not be able to play the Durham match against the county select XI. That I think is a huge bummer. Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran will also have to remain in isolation because of Dayanand Garani's positive test."

With both Pant and Saha indisposed, KL Rahul will have to perform wicketkeeping duties in the practice match against the County Select XI.

"That's not good news at all" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Wriddhiman Saha might be out of action for a few days

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the likely absence of both specialist 'keepers is not welcome news for Team India. He elaborated:

"Whose loss it is going to be - Wriddhiman Saha, who didn't even play the last match and was just practicing in the nets. If Rishabh Pant is coming back from isolation and Saha is still in isolation and will have to stay for ten more days, that's not good news at all."

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that the development is a setback for Abhimanyu Easwaran's aspirations of playing for India as well. Aakash Chopra explained:

"Think about Abhimanyu Easwaran, he has gone for the first time with the team and now when Shubman Gill has come back to India, his chances of playing increased. Now what about playing, he has to spend ten more days in the hotel room."

Certain reports suggest that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked the team management to include Easwaran in the main Indian Test squad from the reserves. However, the Bengal opener's aspirations of making his debut have taken a hit, considering he will not get a chance to showcase his prowess in the practice match at Durham.

