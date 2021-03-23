England issue vital update after Sam Billings walks off the field 

England have issued an update on Sam Billings after the batsman walked off the field in the 33rd over. The England cricketer seemed to injure his shoulder as he tried to prevent the ball from reaching the boundary.

An England spokesperson provided the latest news on Sam Billings, hoping the 29-year-old would come out to bat in the second innings.

Sam Billings hurt himself while trying to prevent a Shikhar Dhawan boundary in the 33rd over, which was bowled by Mark Wood.

The Indian opener pulled a short ball towards the boundary, which Sam Billings set off to save. He managed to get to the ball and flicked it inside the ropes but replays proved that his valiant effort was unsuccessful as Billings' foot was in contact with the boundary rope as he flicked the ball in.

Billings’ diving effort came at a cost, with the batsman seen wincing in pain afterwards. He clutched his left shoulder in pain and was tended to by the physios. Sam Billings couldn't continue and was replaced on the field right after by Liam Livingstone.

Sam Billings is making his first appearance in this series

The dynamic batsman didn’t get a chance to play during the T20I series, with this being his first game of the tour. Sam Billings has been in sublime form for England in ODIs, scoring 315 runs in six innings last year. Averaging 78.8 with a healthy strike rate of 95.7, big things are expected of Sam Billings in this ODI series.

Many feared the worst after Sam Billings fell while clutching his shoulder. He has struggled with shoulder injuries in the past and dislocated his shoulder while playing for Kent in 2019. The update comes as positive news for England fans, who will hope to see Billings in action as England target a win in the series opener.