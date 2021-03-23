England's chasing record in ODIs vs India, win percentage and more

England have been set a target of 318 in the first ODI against India. It will be interesting to see whether England can chase down the target, considering their chasing record against India.

Under Eoin Morgan, England have transformed into one of the best white-ball chasing sides in the world. No total appears out of reach for England in limited-overs cricket. They have preferred chasing under Morgan, and have stitched together some of the greatest chases in recent years.

But how good is their record while chasing against India?

A look at England’s record while chasing against India

England have played 48 games where India have put up a target for them. They have chased down the total in 23 games, which gives them a win percentage of 47.91 while batting second against India. That is worse than their historical win percentage of 50.19 while batting second.

They have lost 20 games while attempting a chase against India. Two games have been tied, while two such England vs India games ending in a No Result fixture.

How do England fare while chasing in India?

England’s chase record improves marginally if we take into account all of the games they have played in India. This also includes games where they have batted second in India while playing against other nations.

In 29 such games, England successfully chased a target 14 times. That gives England a win percentage of 48.27. England have ended on the losing side on 13 such occasions, while one of the matches has ended in a tie.

Advertisement

The highest score achieved by England while batting second is 366. They achieved that the last time they toured the country in 2016/17, with England falling short by 15 runs in their chase of India’s target of 382.