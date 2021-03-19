“Few things are not in my control” – Suryakumar Yadav on his controversial dismissal 

Suryakumar Yadav was not too disappointed with the way he got out on Thursday. The 30-year-old reflected on the dismissal, revealing he doesn’t worry about it because it was out of his control.

Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning knock ended against the run of play as he got out under controversial circumstances. Dawid Malan’s catch in the deep was adjudged to be legal, despite replays suggesting the batsman did not have any finger underneath the ball.

Yadav spoke to the media in a virtual press conference after the game and was asked whether he was disappointed with the outcome of the third umpire.

“About that dismissal, not really disappointed. Few things are not in my control. The things that are in my control, I try and control that. These things are just outside that and I believe it’s not in my hands.”

Suryakumar Yadav scored a brilliant 31-ball 57 in his debut innings for India. His Man-of-the-Match effort powered India to 185/8 — the highest score of the series. It helped the visitors record an eight-run win, as India levelled the series 2-2.

"I knew that he will come a little short at me" - Suryakumar Yadav on Jofra Archer

I prayed for moments like this, what a feeling. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bdqEDWU4Wh — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 18, 2021

Although Suryakumar Yadav’s knock had several shots for the highlights reel, none of them was better than his first hit in international cricket.

The batsman came out to bat at No. 3 and played a nonchalant hook off a searing Jofra Archer bouncer for a maximum over fine leg. Discussing the sumptuous shot after the match, Suryakumar Yadav admitted he knew the England pacer would come hard at him.

“I have seen him in the last 2-3 seasons of the IPL. I watched all of his international games as well (to understand) what plans he has whenever a new batter comes in. Obviously, I had my plans as well when I went in to bat. It was a great opportunity for me to bat at No. 3 for India. I knew that he will come a little short at me. So, I really wanted to execute that and am happy with the way things went.”

The flick over fine leg has become Suryakumar Yadav’s trademark in the IPL over the years, and the batsman shared how the shot became a part of his repertoire.

“I have been playing this shot in local cricket, domestic cricket and even when I started playing cricket with the rubber or tennis ball. So, this shot developed from there and now came to international cricket.”

Courtesy of his stellar showing in the fourth match, Suryakumar Yadav is likely to keep his place for the series decider on Saturday. He will aim for another Man-of-the-Match performance against England, as India target a series win in Ahmedabad.