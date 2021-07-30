IND vs ENG 2021: From "lame excuses" to "take care", Twitter divided over Ben Stokes taking a break for mental health

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was last seen in action during the Hundred, has taken an indefinite break from cricket citing mental health reasons. Stokes has been playing continuous cricket for quite some time now. He has also suffered a finger injury recently, due to which he opted out of the series against Pakistan. However, due to a COVID-19 case emerging in the main team's bio-bubble, Stokes was picked as the captain of a fresh England squad.
The long bio-bubbles have been hard for all the players and there have been various cases of players pulling out of different series. It is completely understandable that Stokes has taken some time off to work on his mental health. While most people took this move in the right spirit and hoped Ben Stokes would return soon, there were some who claimed that Stokes was behind the money and did not want to play Test cricket.
Here are the mixed reactions from viewers on Ben Stokes pulling out of the India Test series.
Losing Ben Stokesa big setback for England in the series against india
The India versus England series is a much awaited one. The Indian team has been on a roll in the last two years and the loss in the World Test Championship final will motivate them to regain their dominance. In this situation, the absence of Ben Stokes is a big setback for the England team.
Stokes has been a key player for England in all three formats of the game. Speaking of Test cricket, the all-rounder played a vital role in helping England draw the Ashes 2-2. In 2019, Stokes was averaging 45.61 with the bat while he bettered it with 58.27 in year 2020. Besides this, he is very handy with the ball and has the knack of picking up crucial wickets.
The India-England Test series is set to begin on August 4. Stokes, who has taken an immediate break, will not take part in the rest of the Hundred or in the upcoming tour. IPL 2021 is set to resume on September 19 and fans would be hoping that Stokes can make a comeback by then. However, mental health is very important and he is the only person who can take the call to return to cricket.