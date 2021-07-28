“He seems to mean business” - Salman Butt impressed with KL Rahul’s positive attitude

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt is highly impressed with Indian batsman KL Rahul’s positive attitude and his approach towards the game. In a recent interview, Rahul stated that he is willing to be patient and wait for his turn in Tests.

KL Rahul has not played a Test match since September 2019. However, he scored a fluent hundred in the practice game in Durham, staking his claim for a place in the first Test in Nottingham, which begins on August 4.

Praising KL Rahul, Butt said on his YouTube channel:

“I recently read KL Rahul’s article and I was pleased to see that some players love red-ball cricket like it should be loved. He said that he played red-ball cricket after a long time, scored runs and spent time out in the middle. He made very positive statements about his possible Test comeback and how he worked on his game when he was not playing the Test format."

The former Pakistan batsman added:

“There is no doubt that he is a very attractive, good-looking player. KL Rahul is a very effective batsman. He has played some very good knocks with Rohit Sharma in white-ball cricket. Listening to him, it seems like he means business. KL Rahul’s attitude towards the game is very positive. Let’s see what he does when his time comes (in Test cricket).”

"I've made mistakes, I've learnt from them" - KL Rahul

In a recent interview to bcci.tv, KL Rahul admitted that he was happy to play red-ball cricket after a while and score some runs as well.

The Karnataka batsman scored 101 before retiring in the first innings of the practice game against County Select XI. Reflecting on his knock, KL Rahul said:

“It's always good to get runs in the white kit. It's been a while since I'd played a red-ball game, so it was very nice to be out there, and score runs. It's important to stay patient and wait for my turn. I've been working on my game. It's good to get some time in the middle and score some runs."

KL Rahul added:

"I've always been confident. I've never really worried about confidence. It's my self-belief that has gotten me so far, but it's about maintaining a calm head, learning from your mistakes. I'm just enjoying my game. I've made mistakes, I've learnt from them. I get stronger. Like I said this is a good opportunity again, hopefully fingers crossed I can do the job for the team."

KL Rahul has played 36 Tests for India so far and has 2006 runs to his name at an average of 34.58. He last represented India in the longest format in the Kingston Test in 2019.

A fine CENTURY for @klrahul11 off 149 deliveries in the three-day warm-up game 👏

