“I would not want him to change that” - Vikram Rathour content with Rohit Sharma’s T20I batting style

Vikram Rathour doesn’t want Rohit Sharma to change the way he bats in the shortest format of the game. The Indian batting coach feels the 33-year-old’s cautious approach at the start helps both him and Team India in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma is set to open the innings for India in the white-ball series against England, beginning with the T20Is. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul are also part of the squad, and one between the duo will open with Rohit.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Vikram Rathour was asked whether India can afford to attack from ball one. In reply, the Indian batting coach explained that he is wary of altering Rohit Sharma’s approach at the top of the order.

“Somebody like Rohit has a very set game-plan and he has been extremely successful following that game-plan. So I would not really want him to change that. He is somebody who takes his time initially, gets set first, and then goes scores big. That has worked well for us. That has worked well for him. So I absolutely find no reason to change that at this point,” Rathour said.

Most runs for #TeamIndia in the Tests ✅



Reply with 🙋🙋 if you believe Rohit Sharma will score the most runs in the Paytm #INDvENG T20I Series too!



The action starts:

Mar 12, 5:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar VIP pic.twitter.com/DzdedSBWOz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 7, 2021

Rohit Sharma has a strike rate of 138.78 in T20Is. While it isn’t a cause for concern, the opener sometimes takes too many balls to get going. His dot ball percentage builds up pressure at the other end, with Rohit having the second-highest dot ball percentage among India’s top-order options in the IPL since 2016.

But the right-handed batsman more than makes up for it with his destructive abilities. His boundary-oriented style of play allows him to take the game to the opposition.

Another way to balance Rohit Sharma's slow start is to allow his opening partner to play the aggressor's role. Shikhar Dhawan has done it for years, while KL Rahul can also be explosive at the top.

Vikram Rathour wants Rohit Sharma and co. to be flexible

Advertisement

With Team India set to take on England in a five-match T20I series, all eyes will be on how the hosts prepare themselves for the T20 World Cup, which will take place in India later this year.

India are yet to finalize their batting line-up for the mega event and have decided to include the likes of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav for the upcoming series against England.

Rathour wants the Indian batsmen to be flexible when it comes to their batting plans or batting order.

“Batting plans, again, in T20, yes, depending on what kind of start you have had, how many overs are left, so that is one format where you need to be very flexible with your batting plans or batting order. Anybody could be on at any point in time in the batting unit. That is the kind of mindset you need to have,” Rathour added.

The first India-England T20I will be played in Ahmedabad on Friday.