IND vs ENG 2021: India playing XI's report card for the 1st Test

Rain had the final say on what promised to be a fascinating day of Test cricket at Trent Bridge as India and England settled for a draw in the opening game of the five-match series.

India needed 157 on the final day with nine wickets in the shed and would've probably backed their batting lineup to scale down the target before the third session. England, on their part, would've looked forward to bowling in the gloomy Nottingham conditions on Day 5. At the end of the day, neither team was left happy.

Here is the Indian playing XI's report card for the first Test against England.

IND vs ENG 2021, 1st Test: India Player Ratings

England v India - First LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Four

Rohit Sharma: 7/10

Rohit threw away yet another start in the first innings as he found fine leg to precision with a pull. But his 36 off 107 balls was crucial in India countering the new ball, and his partnership with KL Rahul helped the visitors take the upper hand in the Test. It was an encouraging performance ahead of a long series.

KL Rahul: 9/10

Rahul was the best Indian batsman on display at Trent Bridge. He showed patience, grit and determination to amass a magnificent 214-ball 84 in the first innings before giving India a quick start in the second essay. The opener was dropped a couple of times, but he couldn't have taken his chance any better. Spare a thought for Mayank Agarwal, and possibly even Shubman Gill.

Cheteshwar Pujara: 2/10

Pujara's woes continued as Jimmy Anderson got one to angle in and nip away as so many bowlers have done to India's No. 3. Pujara barely survived in the second innings although he showed some intent and desperately needs a few good knocks to get his confidence back up.

Virat Kohli: 1/10

Kohli had the least to do of the Indian players in the Test match as his involvement was restricted to just one ball. Anderson coaxed him into playing at one outside off as the demons of 2014 resurfaced just seconds into Kohli's first innings of the tour. His bowling changes were ordinary at best, with India nearly throwing away their advantage in England's second innings. However, his gutsy decision to bench Ravichandran Ashwin paid off.

Ajinkya Rahane: 1/10

Another player who's under the microscope, Rahane survived a run-out chance in the five balls he was at the crease before being caught short of his ground by a lightning pickup and throw from Jonny Bairstow. India's vice-captain is under immense pressure for his spot in the side, and nervy innings such as this one won't help his cause. He shelled an extremely difficult chance at gully in the second essay.

Rishabh Pant: 7/10

Pant's innings lasted only 20 balls, but it injected momentum into the Indian innings after the quick wickets of Pujara, Kohli and Rahane. The dashing keeper rode his luck before tamely holing out at cover, leaving fans divided about his approach once again. But that's just how he plays, and India can expect a few explosive knocks from Pant in the coming Tests. He was exceptional behind the stumps as he plucked seven catches, including a couple of stunners.

Ravindra Jadeja: 8/10

Jadeja's knock of 56 was probably the difference between an Indian loss and a close Test match in hindsight, given how England's second innings went down. The southpaw has evolved into one of India's best Test batsmen, and although he couldn't make much of an impact with the ball, he beat the bat a couple of times.

Shardul Thakur: 7.5/10

Thakur was perhaps a touch fortunate to pick up two wickets in the first innings, but those two scalps - Joe Root and Ollie Robinson - were invaluable in the context of the game. In the second innings, the pacer took two more crucial wickets, this time by bowling extremely consistently and economically. Although his batting let India down in the Test, he justified his inclusion with match-changing moments.

Mohammed Shami: 8/10

Shami was unplayable in the first innings as he seamed the ball both ways and gave nothing away to end up with three wickets. He was a touch erratic in the second innings, but he still picked up one wicket and bowled with aggression throughout his spell.

Jasprit Bumrah: 9.5/10

Picking up nine wickets in the match including a five-wicket haul in the second innings, Bumrah was a class apart in Nottingham. Generating appreciable swing in both directions and sending down searing yorkers, the 27-year-old broke a run of poor form with a eyecatching display of fast bowling. The signs are ominous for England as we head into the remaining four Tests.

Mohammed Siraj: 7/10

Siraj bowled his heart out whenever called upon as he always does, starting battles with the English batsmen and keeping them guessing with smart variations. While he was slightly wayward at times and bowled a few boundary balls, he provided three key breakthroughs in the match.

