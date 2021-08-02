IND vs ENG 2021: India's predicted playing XI for the 1st Test

Following a harrowing defeat to New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship, India are under pressure to deliver in the upcoming five-Test series against England. The opening encounter between the two sides starts on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

A spate of injuries has hit India ahead of the marquee series, with opener Shubman Gill, all-rounder Washington Sundar and reserve bowler Avesh Khan ruled out. Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have been called up as replacements, but both batsmen will not take part in the first Test.

India’s squad for the Test series against England: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the first Test against England.

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal

India Nets Session

Rohit Sharma has firmly established himself as an all-format regular and will be imperative to India's fortunes in the Test series. He has shown great restraint against the new ball even if he has been unable to convert his starts into big scores, and will look to blunt the English opening bowlers into submission.

With Gill injured, Mayank Agarwal will have the perfect chance to cement his place in the Indian Test side. The opener has an astonishing home record, but he hasn't been able to replicate the same performances overseas. The in-form Prithvi Shaw could serve as Agarwal's backup.

Some experts, such as VVS Laxman, have demanded that KL Rahul be asked to open the innings alongside Rohit. But the 29-year-old batted at No. 5 during the three-day practice game against County Select XI, hinting that he might be only a middle-order replacement for now.

Middle Order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk)

India v New Zealand - ICC World Test Championship Final: Day 5

India's middle order has come under criticism in the recent past for various reasons. While Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli are undergoing a massive century drought, Ajinkya Rahane has been annoyingly inconsistent over the last few years.

However, Pujara and Rahane are key components of the Indian team. With no replacements readily available, the duo should strap up for at least the first two Tests. Rahul, Hanuma Vihari and Suryakumar Yadav will all wait for their opportunity on the sidelines.

Rishabh Pant, who has fast become one of India's biggest matchwinners in Test cricket, will slot in at No. 6.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Surrey v Somerset - LV= Insurance County Championship

As we move towards the lower-middle order, things get tricky for India. The two-spinner strategy they employed in the World Test Championship final backfired as inclement weather prevented Ravindra Jadeja from having an impact.

However, it's difficult to imagine India dropping either Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin. Without Jadeja, who batted superbly in the practice game, India will be forced into playing Shardul Thakur as the fourth pacer. But despite being capable with the willow, Thakur doesn't offer anywhere near the batting cover Jadeja does. Ashwin, who excelled in the County Championship recently, is India's lead Test spinner, especially on tracks where there's not much turn on offer.

Despite the WTC debacle, India will probably have to play both Jadeja and Ashwin. In fact, Jadeja's batting has improved to such an extent that he could probably play as a specialist batsman in this Indian Test team.

Bowlers: Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

India v New Zealand - ICC World Test Championship Final: Day 3

More selection dilemmas await India in the pace department. Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma barely threatened in the WTC final, often bowling hard lengths and failing to generate swing. Mohammed Shami was the most threatening pacer on display, but he too didn't pitch it up often enough.

Mohammed Siraj has given a good account of himself in Test cricket and is certainly good enough to play for the country on a regular basis, but who can he replace? Shami, Ishant and Bumrah have been the lead fast bowlers for a few years now, and one bad game shouldn't change the fact that they're exceptional matchwinners.

Umesh Yadav was India's best bowler in the practice game, but he doesn't have a spot to fill either. Thakur, who is an enticing option as a swing bowler who can bat, is another name the team management will seriously consider.

With several world-class options, India can't really go wrong in the pace department. But early in the series, they might stick to their guns and go in with a tried-and-tested combination. While it seems inevitable that we will see a host of changes over the course of the five-Test series, the opening game might see India take no risks.

