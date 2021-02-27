Jasprit Bumrah released from Test squad as BCCI announce squad for final Test

Jasprit Bumrah will not play a further part in the India vs England Test series, with the pacer excluded from the team’s squad for the final Test. The fast bowler has been released from the squad for personal reasons.

The BCCI also announced a 17-man squad for the final Test against England. The series decider takes place in Ahmedabad from March 4, with India currently leading the series 2-1.

Jasprit Bumrah’s release from the Test squad was confirmed on Saturday, with the BCCI issuing a press release for the same. The board revealed that the fast bowler had made a request for his release.

NEWS - Jasprit Bumrah released from India's squad



Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India's squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons.



More details - #INDvENG

Jasprit Bumrah played just two Tests against England, picking four wickets at an average of 32.25. The fast bowler returned to the side for the pink-ball Test after being rested for the second Test in Chennai.

Mohammed Siraj or Umesh Yadav are likely to take Jasprit Bumrah’s place in his absence. Umesh Yadav was added to the squad ahead of the third Test, while Mohammed Siraj played the second Test match in place of Jasprit Bumrah.

With Jasprit Bumrah not part of the five-match T20 series against England, it is unclear when fans will see India’s premier pacer in action next.

India’s squad for the 4th Test barring Jasprit Bumrah

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav