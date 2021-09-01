IND vs ENG 2021: Kennington Oval, London pitch history and Test records

The fourth match of the ICC World Test Championship series between India and England will begin tomorrow at the Kennington Oval in London.

After suffering an innings defeat in the previous Test, Virat Kohli's men will be keen to bounce back in the five-match Test series against England. The series currently stands level at 1-1, and a win in the upcoming match can give either of the two teams an unassailable lead.

The last time India and England played a Test at this stadium, the home team won by 118 runs. It was Sir Alastair Cook's final Test, and he won the Man of the Match award for aggregating 218 runs in two innings.

With India and England set to play another Test at Kennington Oval, here are some important numbers you need to know the previous Tests hosted by this venue.

Stadium Name: Kennington Oval

City: London

Test Matches Played: 102

Matches Won by England: 44

Matches Won by touring teams: 22

Matches Drawn: 37

Highest Individual Score: 364 - Leonard Hutton (England) vs. Australia, 1938

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 9/57 - Devon Malcolm (England) vs. South Africa, 1994

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 16/220 - Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) vs. England, 1998

Highest Team Score: 903/7 dec. - England vs. Australia, 1938

Lowest Team Score: 44 - Australia vs. England, 1896

Highest Successful Run Chase: 263/9 - England vs. Australia, 1902

Head to Head at Kennington Oval: Matches - 13, Won by England - 5, Won by India - 1, Drawn - 7

Which Indian and English players have performed well in Test matches at Kennington Oval?

Joe Root has enjoyed batting at the Kennington Oval

Among current batsmen, England captain Joe Root is the highest run-getter in Test matches at Kennington Oval, with 592 runs in 13 innings.

From the current Indian Test squad, KL Rahul has the most Test runs at Kennington Oval. He aggregated 186 runs in the 2018 Test between India and England at this stadium.

Veteran English pacer James Anderson has scalped 44 wickets in 13 Tests at Kennington Oval. Meanwhile, India's Ishant Sharma has eight Test wickets to his name on this ground.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee