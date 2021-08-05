IND vs. ENG 2021: Misunderstandings with KL Rahul may have led Rohit Sharma to lose concentration, feels VVS Laxman

Former India batter VVS Laxman feels that the few misunderstandings between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul during the first session of the second day’s play in Nottingham may have caused the former to lose focus.

Rohit Sharma got into the 30s for the third consecutive innings in Tests but yet again failed to convert an impressive start into a big one. At the stroke of lunch, Rohit Sharma (36) pulled Ollie Robinson straight to backward square leg.

Discussing Rohit Sharma’s dismissal on ESPNCricinfo, Laxman pointed out that there were a few mix-ups between him and Rahul, one of which nearly led to a run-out.

"The pull shot is one of the most productive ones for Rohit Sharma. He does not get into a conventional position, which is why a majority of his pull shots end up going in the air. I just feel the concentration lapse would have happened because of that run-out chance.

"And, since that morning session started, there were at least two or three misunderstandings between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. So may be lack of focus led him to play that shot. But when you can pull like the way Rohit Sharma does, you have to back your natural instincts… Unfortunately, he just holed out to the fielder in the deep."

OUT! Rohit departs just at the stroke of Lunch ☝🏽

England finally get the breakthrough!



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/o74cQ1EKqr — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 5, 2021

Laxman admitted that there had been a definite pattern to Rohit Sharma’s Test performances overseas wherein in does all the hard work before throwing it away. The former batter, however, backed Rohit Sharma to get the big scores soon.

"It happened in Brisbane. He was looking to capitalize on the wonderful foundation he and Shubman Gill laid, when they were chasing that target. We saw that in both innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He did all the hard work when the conditions were suitable for the New Zealand bowlers and then played at a ball that was wide outside the off stump.

"In the second innings, he got out leaving a ball, which he was supposed to play. It can be termed as a pattern. Having said that, Rohit Sharma will be pleased with the way he applied himself. He wants to prove that he is a more than capable batsman in overseas conditions. I think he will definitely convert these starts to big scores in the coming innings.'"

India collapse after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal

Rohit Sharma and Rahul laid a solid foundation for India in response to England's 183 as they added 97 for the opening wicket. However, the out-of-form batting order again collapsed following Rohit Sharma’s dismissal.

OH RAHANE! WHAT HAVE YOU DONE? 😕

India are 4 down as Rishabh Pant walks in 🏏



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #AjinkyaRahane pic.twitter.com/m5QMsPllj2 — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 5, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara (4) and Virat Kohli (0) were caught behind off consecutive deliveries from James Anderson. Ajinkya Rahane then made matters worse for India by running himself out for 5.

India was 125 for 4 in the 47th over, with Rahul unbeaten on 57, when bad light halted play.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar