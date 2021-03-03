Nasser Hussain explains what England need to do to win 4th Test

Nasser Hussain has drawn up a game plan for England ahead of the final Test in Ahmedabad. The former England skipper suggested it will be vitally important for the visitors to cross the 200-run mark in the first innings.

India and England head into the final Test, which starts on Thursday, with everything to play for. While the hosts need a draw or win to book their place in the World Test Championship final, England will look to level the series 2-2.

Players from both camps have admitted they expect the Ahemdabad surface to assist the spinners. In his column for the Daily Mail, Nasser Hussain explained what England need to do to prevent being flummoxed by spin once again.

“The key for England in this final Test is those first innings runs. They haven’t got past 200 in their last five innings and if they had managed to get there the first time in Ahmedabad, they probably would have gone on to win the Test,” wrote Nasser Hussain.

England started the series strongly by comprehensively winning the first Test by 227 runs. The visitors posted a big first innings total before strangling India with some disciplined bowling. Nasser Hussain advised England to take inspiration from the first Test ahead of the series decider.

“India are still under pressure. If England can get that first innings score, as they had been doing before the last two Tests, and get their second spinner in business — as India have done — there is still hope for Root in this series,” Nasser Hussain added.

England can’t have a policy of block or slog: Nasser Hussain

Will England pay heed to Nasser Hussain's advice?

While England batted brilliantly in the first Test, they have since failed to replicate such form. The visitors have crossed the 150-run mark just once in their last four innings, with the English batsmen struggling against the Indian spinners.

Although England used the sweep shot to great effect in the first Test, it hasn’t brought them much success in the last two matches. Nasser Hussain explained how the touring team need to bide their time while dealing with the Indian spinners.

“They have to regain that elusive batting rhythm and can’t have a policy of block or slog. They have to get the tempo right, know when to sit in and when to attack. They can’t press the panic button and suddenly go for a big shot they don’t usually play. They have to try to use their feet rather than wait in the crease like a sitting duck,” Hussain wrote.

Despite failing in the last two games, England skipper Joe Root has looked comfortable at the crease. Nasser Hussain urged the England players to support their skipper in the fourth and final Test.

“England have to beware of repetitive dismissals. Any right-handed batsman who walks off in this Test having been beaten on the inside off Patel has not learnt his lesson. It has been Root against India and the others have to find a way to overcome the mental scarring,” Hussain concluded.