IND vs ENG 2021: “Need to back the playing XI” – Mohammed Shami on Ravichandran Ashwin’s exclusion

Mohammed Shami has refused to comment on the non-selection of ace Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the ongoing India-England third Test at Headingley in Leeds. The Indian pacer stated that it’s more important to back and trust the XI that the team management has picked.

Electing to bat first, India were bowled out for 78 in the first innings. As the wicket slowed down, England captain Joe Root notched up his third century of the series on his home turf to help England to 423 for eight.

Ranked no.2 in Test cricket, Ashwin’s presence on a comparatively slower wicket and against a line-up with several left-handers could have come in handy. The Tamil Nadu off-spinner has also dismissed Joe Root five times in Test cricket.

Saying team selection was the domain of the Virat Kohli-led team management, Mohammed Shami told the press:

“I wouldn’t like to comment on the selection. That’s a team management decision. The XI that’s there on the field will have to do the job. We need to back and trust the XI that the team management has picked. You can’t think of it [selection] too much.”

With England having secured a lead of 345 and three more days to go in the Test, India face a daunting task ahead.

Difficult to get movement on slow surfaces: Mohammed Shami

Day Two was a tough and a long day for the Indian bowlers.

Despite their fierce reputation and record, the Indian pacers failed to replicate the success of their English counterparts on the Headingley track. Mohammed Shami attributed the off-day to the slowness of the pitch, which denied the pacers enough bounce, seam, swing and reverse swing.

“As the pitch slows down, it gets difficult with less bounce and less carry. As you saw, we also got the edges. When the wicket slows down, it stops swinging and seaming. The chances of getting reverse swing reduces in such conditions where the wicket is green. The pitch was very slow today. The key is not to overthink and understand how the wicket is behaving and adapt accordingly. If it’s slow, then the key is to bowl good line and length,” Mohammed Shami added.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the first innings, having claimed three wickets so far.

