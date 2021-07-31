IND vs ENG 2021: "Next stop Nottingham" - KL Rahul posts reel ahead of the England Tests

Indian cricketer KL Rahul took to his Instagram account to upload a reel ahead of the first Test match of the five-match India-England series. The reel shows Rahul doing wicket-keeping and batting practice. He seemed in good spirits and would hope that he can continue his form from the warm-up game into the main series.

KL Rahul got an opportunity to keep wickets in India's warm-up match against the County XI as both Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha were unavailable. While the former had COVID-19 and was therefore in quarantine, the latter was in isolation as he had can come in close contact with India's throwdown specialist who had tested positive for COVID-19. Rahul made the most of this opportunity and scored a brilliant hundred in the warm-up game.

It has been made somewhat clear that Rahul is now set to be picked as a middle-order batsman in the team. Coming to wicket-keeping, he will be third in line after Pant and Saha. However, good form with the bat can help Rahul get a spot in the middle-order. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have not been in the best of forms and their position in the team has come under the scanner. KL Rahul could well be a contender for this spot.

KL Rahul would be eyeing a comeback in this series

On India's previous tour to England, KL Rahul was the first-choice opener. He did not have a great tour but managed to score a hundred which is a very big achievement for any opener in England. However, shortly after the series KL Rahul lost his form. He also lost his spot from the Indian Test squad altogether. He was called up once again for India's tour of Australia but did not get picked in the playing XI.

Thank you @DurhamCricket for having us over. We enjoyed our time here 🙌🙌 https://t.co/uQCXryt4Te pic.twitter.com/EiFehCpN2H — BCCI (@BCCI) July 30, 2021

KL Rahul would be hoping that his good performance in the warm-up game will help him get into the reckoning for the five-match Test series. Rahul scored 101 runs in 150 balls before he was retired out to give the other players an opportunity to bat. A long Test series would mean that even if he is not picked in the first game there is a very high probability of him playing later in the series.

The first Test match of the India-England series is scheduled to take place on August 4. India, who were training in Durham, have now arrived in Nottingham as the first match is going to be played there. It is an important series for both the teams as it is a part of the World Test Championship.

Edited by S Chowdhury