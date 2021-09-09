IND vs ENG 2021: Old Trafford, Manchester pitch history and Test records

The final match of the India vs England Test series will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester from September 10 to 14. With India taking a 2-1 lead, they will win the five-match series even if the Manchester Test ends in a draw.

It is interesting to note that India have never won a Test at Old Trafford before. The Indian team has played nine Tests against England on this ground. Four of them ended in the home side's favor, while five did not produce a winner.

With Manchester set to host the upcoming Test between India and England, here are some important stats you need to know from previous Tests played at Old Trafford.

Stadium Name: Old Trafford

City: Manchester

Test Matches Played: 82

Matches Won by England: 31

Matches Won by touring teams: 16 (1 won by neutral teams)

Matches Drawn: 35

Highest Individual Score: 311 - Bob Simpson (Australia) vs. England, 1964

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 10/53 - James Laker (England) vs. Australia, 1956

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 19/90 - James Laker (England) vs. Australia, 1956

Highest Team Score: 656/8 dec. - Australia vs. England, 1964

Lowest Team Score: 58 - India vs. England, 1952

Highest Successful Run Chase: 294/4 - England vs. New Zealand, 2008

Head to Head at Old Trafford: Matches - 9, Won by England - 4, Won by India - 0, Drawn - 5

Which Indian and English players have performed well in Test matches at Old Trafford?

Joe Root has been very successful in Test matches at Old Trafford

Among current players, England captain Joe Root has the most runs (781) in Test matches at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, veteran England pacer James Anderson has scalped 31 wickets in nine Tests at this ground.

Not many players in the current Indian squad have played a Test at Old Trafford before. Ravichandran Ashwin was the top-scorer for the team in their previous Test innings against England in Manchester. In the Test match played in 2014, Ashwin remained unbeaten on 46* in the second innings, having scored 40 runs in the first.

It will be interesting to see if Ashwin gets a game tomorrow.

