IND vs ENG 2021: "On the last day, every Indian batsman needs to put a price on their wickets and bat sensibly" - Zaheer Khan

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has opined that Indian batsmen need to put a price on their wickets and bat sensibly on the final day of the Nottingham Test. On the back of a brilliant century from captain Joe Root (109), England managed to score 303 in their second innings to set a target of 209 for India.

At stumps on day 4, India reached 54/1 with Rohit Sharma (12) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12) at the crease. Stuart Broad dismissed KL Rahul (26) with a beautiful delivery to give the hosts their first breakthrough. Team India now need 157 runs to win on the final day with nine wickets in hand.

On Cricbuzz Chatter at stumps on Day 2, Zaheer Khan discussed the strategy India might have to follow to chase down the target and emerge victorious on day 5. Zaheer Khan said:

" I still feel the target should have been 25 runs less than the eventual one(209). In this chase, partnerships are going to be very crucial. I feel India did get off to a good start. But on the last day, every batsman needs to put a price on their wickets and bat sensibly. If conditions are not overcast like it was during India's first innings, then I think it would be a bit better scenario for Team India."

"The team also have the option of using the heavy roller on the pitch in the morning. That is not at all a bad option and could prove to be advantageous for India. They should concentrate on building partnerships. On the last day of a Test, a target of 200 odd could be breached only by focussing on building mini partnerships," added Zaheer Khan.

Indian batsmen need to curb their instincts and be selective with shots on Day 5: Zaheer Khan

The former left-arm pacer advised the Indian batsmen should curb their instincts and be selective while playing their shots. On a weary fifth-day pitch, Zaheer Khan felt that was the approach that could help India clinch victory in the first Test. Khan said:

"It is a known fact that batting becomes difficult in 4th innings as the pitch gets older and factors like uneven bounce come into play at this stage of the game. Even in subcontinent conditions, we see that in the last few days of a Test match, there is soo much turn offered by the pitch that batsman cannot play their shots with freedom. To counter such situations, the batsman need to curb their instincts and be selective with shots and choose them carefully from their repertoire."

"We saw in the first innings also that partnerships were built in the lower middle-order. If the middle-order batsman had managed to do that, there would have been less pressure on others. In the 4th innings, the pressure increases by multiple folds. The middle-order batsman should be aware of this fact. The experienced players should try to finish the job themselves and not leave it for others. If some good partnerships are built in the top and middle-order, then English bowlers' morale will also go down, which will also be an advantage for Team India," Zaheer Khan concluded.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava