IND vs. ENG 2021: Predicting the top 5 run-scorers in the series

Two leading run-scorers from the last decade squared off in an intriguing first Test match at Nottingham.

Virat Kohli and his men had the upper hand over England for the majority of the Test match before rain forced a draw on the final day.

However, with plenty of cricket action in store across the next four weeks, the series is expected to be a riveting battle between bat and ball.

5 players who could be top run-scorers in the series

With both sides possessing a strong pace attack, it will be a test for the batters to score runs, as seen in the opening Test match. Batters will need to grind their way to churn out runs as conditions are expected to be challenging throughout the tour.

On that note, let's look at five players who could end up as the top run-scorers at the end of the five-match Test series.

#5. Zak Crawley

Zak Crawley has been a brisk run-scorer in Test cricket for England

Zak Crawley has been one of the finds of England cricket. In his 14-Test career so far, the right-hander has already amassed a double century to go along with four fifties. Although the Kent batter managed just 33 runs at Nottingham, he is expected to come good over the next four weeks of the Test series.

Crawley has a good record at home, with 471 runs at an average of close to 40. Given his reputation on the English circuit, the 23-year-old could be one of the top run-scorers in the Test series against India.

#4. KL Rahul

KL Rahul is currently the leading run-scorer for the visitors

The Nottingham Test was the first outing for KL Rahul in Test cricket after a gap of almost two years. The Karnataka batter made the most of the opportunity, scoring a vital 84 in the first innings that helped India gain the lead.

The 29-year-old showed his class at the top with a patient knock on a wicket where bowlers were creating havoc.

DK on air explained how KL Rahul’s backward movement in his back and across trigger has become less pronounced now as opposed to 2018. (the lines indicate the amount of backward movement)



It’s helping him with his preparations and giving him more time to be early on the ball. pic.twitter.com/dBYMrhDgje — Cricket With Ash (@CricketWithAsh) August 5, 2021

The right-hander will hold the key for India in the ongoing series and could be among the top run-scorers by the end of the tour.

#3. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is an important player for India in their quest to clinch a historic series win over England. The opener had a decent outing in the first innings of the opening Test, stitching up a crucial 97-run opening stand along with KL Rahul.

Despite playing just three Tests in English conditions, the Mumbai batter's experience at the top augurs well for the Indian side.

The 34-year-old will look to continue his good run and prove his mettle against a top-class England bowling attack.

#2. Joe Root

Joe Root

Joe Root has been one of the pillars of England's batting lineup over the last few years. The 30-year-old has over 4500 runs at home at a whopping average of 50.

The England captain was in scintillating form in the Nottingham Test, with a fifty and a hundred across both innings of the Test match.

With 1962 across 21 Tests, the Yorkshire batter has scored the most runs against India than any other opponent in his Test career. Given his consistency, Root could be among the top run-scorers by the end of the series.

#1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's form could decide the outcome of the series

Team India will rely on Virat Kohli to lead by example in the Test series against England. Kohli, who last scored a hundred in 2019, will be determined to get amongst the runs on the ongoing tour.

Kohli, who was dismissed early in the first Test match with a superb James Anderson delivery, will be determined to roar back into form.

Once set, the Delhi batter is hard to stop and can make a massive difference in the outcome of the match. The Indian captain will be pivotal in the middle-order for India.

