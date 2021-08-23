IND vs ENG 2021: Prithvi Shaw shares a picture from a workout session with Virat Kohli and other teammates ahead of third Test

Team India players are grinding it out in the gym ahead of the third Test against England, which begins on Wednesday (25.8.21) at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. Virat Kohli's men currently lead the series by a 1-0 margin. India won the second Test at Lord's last week, while the first Test at Trent Bridge ended in a draw.

With the Headingley Test fast approaching, the Indian players are busy with intense net and gym sessions over the last couple of days. Prithvi Shaw took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of himself in the company of his teammates and gave an update to his social media followers of their activities ahead of the third Test match.

Fans got a glimpse of Shaw, Virat Kohli, Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, and Saha in the gym in the picture. Prithvi Shaw captioned the post:

On good days workout. On bad days workout harder.🙌

I would certainly prefer Suryakumar Yadav over Pujara or Rahane: Farokh Engineer

Former Indian cricketer Farokh Engineer has opined that he would prefer to slot in Suryakumar Yadav in the Indian Test team middle-order in place of either Rahane or Pujara. He described Suryakumar as an aggressive and match-winning player who could be a trump card for the Indian side.

In a conversation with Sports Tak, Farokh Engineer spoke about the traits of Suryakumar Yadav that makes him a special player and said:

"Firstly, I am a huge fan of Suryakumar Yadav. I think he is a class player. I would certainly prefer him to Pujara or Rahane. They are class players, very good players, but Suryakumar Yadav is a match-winner. He is an aggressive player; he will get you a quick hundred, a quick 70-80. He is a fabulous batsman, fabulous fielder, and a wonderful human being as well."

Farokh Engineer added:

"The Headingley pitch will be a good Test wicket. It’s considered to be one of the finest batting pitches in the world. So, I would like to see the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav. He is the trump card in the team."

