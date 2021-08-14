IND vs ENG 2021: Quarantine over, Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw start training

Team India cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw, who finished their quarantine and reunited with the squad earlier today, have started training at the Lord's Cricket Stadium. Both cricketers will be available for selection in the third Test against England, which starts on August 25 at Headingley.

In a video uploaded by ESPNCricinfo on Twitter, Suryakumar Yadav was seen batting in the nets. In the short clip, Suryakumar Yadav, who had landed in the UK in outstanding form, was seen playing a a shot with the middle of the bat and let one go.



India have two new men in their bubble. Is anyone's place in the XI under threat from Prithvi Shaw or Suryakumar Yadav? https://t.co/rQqfjAQuKZ | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/2lPst6RTI2 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 14, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw were also observed obliging fans requesting selfies while heading to training.

Earlier, the BCCI welcomed both Mumbai cricketers as they linked up with the entire Indian contingent. Posting a picture of Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw from the iconic Lord's balcony, BCCI wrote:

"Hello @PrithviShaw and @surya_14kumar. Welcome to Lord's!"

Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav called-up as injury replacements

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw had been called up to the squad as injury replacements. India suffered three injuries ahead of the series. Shubman Gill was ruled out of the entire series with an aggravated knee injury while Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan copped blows while playing for Select County XI in the warm-up game to be ruled out of the entire series.

They were in Sri Lanka with the limited-overs squad when Prithvi and Suryakumar were named in the squad. They started on August 3, and upon landing served a mandatory 10-day quarantine, before joining the squad.

While this is Suryakumar Yadav's maiden Test call-up, Prithvi Shaw has already represented India in five Tests. He has accumulated 339 runs at an average of 42.39, including a century and two fifties. However, Prithvi was dropped owing to poor form midway through the Australian tour last year.

