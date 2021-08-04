IND vs ENG 2021 Rain update: Nottingham weather today, August 4

Cloudy weather is on the cards at Nottingham and India won't mind that one bit as they gear up to take on England in the first of the five-match Test series at Trent Bridge on Wednesday (August 4).

The skirmish between the two sides marks the start of the second World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The visitors will be keen to make amends for the loss against the Kiwis in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Rain played spoilsport, washing out two days in India's WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton.

The Kiwis eventually notched up a comprehensive eight-wicket win in the inaugural ICC event and India will be keen to put that loss in their rearview mirror and have a better outing against England.

Fans will be hoping that rain doesn't happen't hamper the game when India face off against a formidable English unit in Nottingham.

Nottingham weather forecast on Aug 4: Cloudy with a mild probability of afternoon showers

Accuweather suggests the weather in Nottingham is mostly cloudy with a mild probability of showers later in the day. Temperatures are set to hover around the high teens and there is rain predicted through days two to five, meaning we will be seeing breaks in play.

The Met Office highlights thunderstorms between August 6 and 7 and that would be a bit of a damp squib. The forecast read:

"Heavy showers are expected across much of the UK on Friday. Within the warning area these showers and thunderstorms will be slow moving and may cause localised surface water impacts. Rainfall totals will vary considerably and not all locations will be affected by the heaviest showers."

Squad for the Nottingham Test

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu Easwaran

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler (wk), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Jack Leach, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope, and Haseeb Hameed

India's predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah

