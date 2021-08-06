IND vs ENG 2021 Rain update: Nottingham weather today, August 6

After a rather eventful Day 1 of the five-match Test series that kicked off at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, the second day saw some scintillating action hampered by rain.

Day 3 is expected to bring mixed news for cricket fans as weather predictions are "mostly cloudy" and rainfall is expected.

As we mentioned in one of our weather reports earlier, a thunderstorm is likely to play spoilsport and dampen the action at Nottingham again.

Nottingham weather forecast: Mostly cloudy, heavy showers expected across the UK

For now, let's give Accuweather the benefit of the doubt as it predicts mostly cloudy weather in Nottingham. Temperatures are set to hover around 19 degrees.

The Met Office, on the other hand, suggests thunderstorms across the UK. The report said:

"Heavy showers are expected across much of the UK on Friday. Within the warning area these showers and thunderstorms will be slow-moving and may cause localised surface water impacts."

As far as Nottingham is concerned, it added:

"Rainfall totals will vary considerably and not all locations will be affected by the heaviest showers. However, where the showers do occur there is potential for 20-30 mm of rain in a short space of time and during the course of the day there is a chance that some places could see as much as 80-100 mm build up."

India vs England: The story so far

Day 2 belonged to KL Rahul and England. The opener made a stylish comeback to Test cricket in Nottingham with a sparkling fifty and remained unbeaten. Meanwhile, India's big four - Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane - were dismissed cheaply.

James Anderson prised out Kohli for a first-ball duck, while Rahane ran himself out after a lapse in judgment. Sharma was off to a good start with a steady 36, but gave away his wicket moments before lunch.

Anderson ended the rain-filled day with figures of 2/1. India now trail by 58 runs with Rahul (57*) and Rishabh Pant (7*) at the crease. England were dismissed for a paltry 183 in the first innings after some impressive spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee