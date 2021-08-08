Ind vs Eng 2021 rain update: Nottingham weather today, August 8

The first Test of the five-match series between England and India heads into its final day in Nottingham with the visitors requiring 157 runs to take a 1-0 lead. But play could be severely affected by showers that are expected to hit Nottingham on Sunday.

Periodic showers have been predicted for the entirety of the final day of what has been an intriguing Test so far.

Nottingham weather forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers expected

AccuWeather suggests the weather in Nottingham will toggle between 'intermittent clouds' and 'mostly cloudy with rain' with temperatures expected to hover between 16-19 degrees.

This was the case on previous days as well. Day Two was called off early due to persistent rain, while Days Three and Four witnessed some scintillating action despite the weather playing spoilsport. Fans will be hoping that the rain can stay away for the most part on the final day.

India v England: The story so far

India head into the final day needing 157 runs with nine wickets in hand against a quality English bowling attack.

The hosts will be buoyed by the fact that the conditions are in their favor. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fifer will give them a fair idea of the lengths they have to bowl to stand a chance of eking out the win.

Day 4 in Nottingham ended with KL Rahul being dismissed for 26. Rahul had gone on the offensive to give India a fine start to their run-chase. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma were both unbeaten on 12 as India reached stumps at 52 for 1.

Earlier, England had Joe Root to thank after his sparkling 109 injected some momentum into their innings. But Bumrah's periodic strikes dented their chances as the pacer followed his four-wicket haul in the first innings with a fifer in the second.

Edited by Arvind Sriram