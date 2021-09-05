IND vs ENG 2021 Rain update: Weather in London on Sunday (September 5)

Intermittent clouds will fill the London skies on Sunday (September 5) as India look to consolidate their position in the fourth Test at The Oval. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara's scored crucial runs on Day 3 to take India's lead to 171 runs.

The visitors' starting Day 3 against a relentless James Anderson & co. stayed watchful, yet fluent. Rahul nicked an Anderson delivery to Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps. India heads into Day 4 with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.

Weather update in London on Sunday (Sept 5): Cloudy

Although there is rainfall predicted later in the evening in London, the forecast by AccuWeather suggests the weather will be relatively cloudy for a major part of the day.

The temperatures are to hover between 18-21 degrees with humidity around 86%. The cloud cover of 70% may mean that chances of bad light stopping play like on the third day is minimal.

Ind vs Eng 2021: The story at The Oval so far

India were buoyed by knocks from Rohit Sharma (127), KL Rahul (46) and Cheteshwar Pujara (61). India chalked up a 171-run lead in response to England's 290 in London on day 3.

Virat Kohli looked good for his unbeaten 22 with Ravindra Jadeja having nine runs in the bank at stumps. Anderson picked up one wicket and Ollie Robinson continued his good run in the series with two more wickets to his tally.

Sharma's 127-run effort came off 256 deliveries and was studded with 14 fours and a solitary six. On his YouTube channel, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra opined that Rohit Sharma has just set the ball rolling in terms of overseas centuries. He added:

"Rohit Sharma is superhit. He has made his first overseas hundred after as many as seven hundreds at home. But this is the first of many. The lion has tasted blood, he will not stop now, he will keep on moving forward and score many centuries."

