IND vs ENG 2021: Rating India's batsmen based on their performance in the Test series

For the first time in many years, India's batting lineup outperformed the hosts in a Test series hosted by England.

Riding on the back of stellar showings from their openers, India overcame some middle-order vulnerabilities to rack up big second-innings totals and put the England bowling under pressure. Most of the Indian batsmen trusted their defense, while the lower order chipped in with useful contributions.

In this article, we rate (out of 10) the performances of India's top seven batsmen in the Test series against England.

Note: With the second phase of the 2021 Indian Premier League expected to resume on September 19, the rescheduled fifth Test is unlikely to be played in the near future. If it does, this article will be modified accordingly.

How did India's batsmen fare in the Test series against England?

Rohit Sharma: 9/10

Rohit was a class apart in England as he amassed 368 runs at an average of 52.57 to finish as the second-highest run-scorer in the Test series. He tallied two fifties before finally recording his first overseas hundred in the fourth Test at The Oval.

Rohit left the ball with precision outside off stump and plucked a couple of stunners in the slips as well. If there was one piece of criticism that could be leveled at him, it would be that he couldn't make the most of every start he got, with the pull shot bringing about his downfall multiple times.

KL Rahul: 7.5/10

Rahul blew hot and cold in the Test series, but his hot flashes were more common and longer in intensity. Getting a lucky opportunity to open the innings after Mayank Agarwal was hit on the head in a net session in the lead-up to the Test series, he tallied 315 runs at an average of 39.37 with one hundred and one fifty.

Rahul showed good restraint and application, fighting his natural instincts to nail down a place in the side with some classy strokeplay. He ended the series as the third-highest run-scorer across both sides.

Cheteshwar Pujara: 6.5/10

Pujara's start to the series was largely underwhelming as he racked up scores of 4, 12*, 9 and 45. But he recovered well in the third and fourth Tests, making a fifty in the second innings of each match to prove his value to the Indian side at No. 3.

Pujara showed positive intent in the second half of the series and was unlucky not to break his century drought in the second innings at Leeds. Nevertheless, it was a typically gutsy display from India's veteran batsman.

Virat Kohli: 6.5/10

Kohli was nowhere near 2018 self, with pokes outside off seeing him dismissed cheaply in the first two Tests.

The Indian skipper quickly made some technical adjustments to score some runs in the next two matches, and while he didn't record a big score, it was the best we've seen him bat in a while. He tallied 218 runs at an average of 31.14 to finish as the fifth-highest run-scorer in the series.

Kohli's captaincy was spot-on for most of the four Tests. He made brave selection calls and his bowling changes yielded results more often than not.

Ajinkya Rahane: 2/10

Rahane was arguably the worst Indian batsman on display in England. He scored just six runs in the series opener and appeared to find some form with a 61 in the second Test, but things immediately went downhill.

Rahane made just 42 runs over his last four innings to finish with 109 runs at an abysmal average of 15.57. He didn't exhibit any solidity in the middle and was even demoted to No. 6 for the fourth Test. That didn't go well either, as he registered scores of 14 and 0.

Rahane seems to be on his way out of the Indian playing XI and his career is at a crossroads.

Rishabh Pant: 4/10

Like Rahane, Pant struggled to find any consistency or solidity in the middle. Batting at No. 6 in the first three Tests, he often had to juggle attack and defense due to the failures of the middle order. The 23-year-old couldn't strike the right balance, and barring a patient fifty in the fourth Test, didn't do much of note.

Pant's shot selection and temperament were severely tested in England as he came under severe criticism for his recklessness. He managed 146 runs at an average of 20.85, but it must be said that he was admirably solid with the gloves on.

Ravindra Jadeja: 6/10

Part of the playing XI primarily due to his batting ability, Jadeja played some crucial knocks in the first two Tests before his form fell off. He was promoted to No. 5 in the fourth Test, and while he played out some time, the move didn't quite pay off.

Jadeja ended the series with 160 runs at an average of 22.85. He also picked up six wickets over the course of 123 tiresome overs in conditions that had little mercy for bowlers of his ilk. The left-arm spinner's spell on the final day of the fourth Test was crucial in India taking the series lead.

