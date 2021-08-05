IND vs ENG 2021: “Ravichandran Ashwin bowled better than Jadeja in WTC final” - Aakash Chopra slams move to drop off-spinner

Former opener Aakash Chopra termed the Indian think-tank’s decision to drop seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from the playing XI for the first Test against England as an unfair one. According to Chopra, going by pure performance, Ashwin had done everything right to be picked.

India made the surprise decision to play left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Ashwin in the Trent Bridge Test. With the pacers dominating on the opening day, Jadeja did not have much to do with the ball as he bowled only three overs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra found it difficult to comprehend the move of dropping Ashwin. He said:

“India played Shardul Thakur as Ishant Sharma was injured. KL Rahul was also chosen as was Ravindra Jadeja. But there was no place for Ravichandran Ashwin, which I feel is wrong. India should have played Ashwin. If you look at the Australia tour, he was really good. Even in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Ravichandran Ashwin bowled better than Jadeja. Why would you leave him out? This is the first match of the Test series, you should have played him. Maybe India would not have needed him much but he should have been there in the XI.”

India did not miss Ashwin much in the first innings of the opening Test as the pacers shone. Jasprit Bumrah (4/46), Mohammed Shami (3/28) and Shardul Thakur (2/41) combined to bowl England out for 183.

Playing Ashwin would have made the tail longer: Harbhajan Singh

Even as a number of experts were stunned with India’s decision to play Jadeja ahead of Ashwin in the first Test, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh backed the move. According to him, playing Ashwin would have lengthened India’s tail.

Speaking to PTI on the matter, he stated that there was nothing wrong with Jadeja playing as a lone spinner in overseas Tests. Harbhajan explained:

“I guess if you would have played Ashwin, the tail would have been very long. You didn’t know how much spin, in fact, will be used. Jaddu has bowled three out of 50 overs till tea. So overs that you will use spin, Jaddu can bowl those overs. And why do we jump to the conclusion that Jaddu can’t be used as a lone spinner?”

Harbhajan Singh also added that Jadeja has a more solid presence in the lower order. He added:

“And if you look at overseas performances, Jaddu has been a better batsman and has a solid presence in the lower order. And is it so that Jaddu hasn’t taken wickets? It’s the first Test of the series, you want to win, but at the same time, you would like to also have your defense prepared. You don’t want to concede advantage on the batting front, and I feel it’s fine if the team management thinks that way.”

Having bowled England out for 183, India ended day one at 21 for no loss, with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul unbeaten on nine runs apiece.

