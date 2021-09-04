IND vs ENG 2021: Rohit Sharma's steady performance is a ray of hope for India

They say form is temporary but class is permanent. For Rohit Sharma, this just might be apt in the ongoing India-England Test series. While the Indian middle order is still finding its feet, one man who has been doing his job just fine is Rohit.

Agreed, the ongoing India tour of England is proving to be a bowlers' series more than anything, but the English skipper, Joe Root, and our openers have kept the hopes of the batsmen realm alive. While Root has been the definition of consistency for the English team, Rohit interestingly is the only Indian batter to have reached double digits in all Tests of the series, including his 11 off 27 balls in the first innings of the ongoing fourth Test.

Brad Hogg in all praise of Rohit Sharma

Rohit has scored 241 runs in this series and although he is yet to score a century, some of his innings were sheer class and composure. Former Australian leggie Brad Hogg was in awe of Rohit after his performance in the first three Tests. While reviewing the third test on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"The way Rohit Sharma has adjusted playing late is unbelievable. I have been one of those commentators who has been criticizing his form in Test cricket away from India."

Hogg added:

"Even though he hasn't scored a hundred in the series so far, he has shown that he is a class act and deserves more accolades at the Test level when he is away from India. I just hope he finishes off the series with a century because he deserves it the way he has adjusted."

Rohit Sharma's recent achievements

Other changes in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings for the week:



🔹 Rohit Sharma overtakes Virat Kohli

🔹 James Anderson enters top five



Details 👉 https://t.co/woGyneJVGk pic.twitter.com/9mFl314BS8 — ICC (@ICC) September 1, 2021

Another credible achievement for Rohit Sharma following his exploits in the series is his recent jump in the ICC Test batting rankings to no.5, just ahead of Virat Kohli. He is seven rating points ahead of his skipper and this marks the first time since 2017 that an Indian batsman has overtaken Kohli. Moreover, he crossed the 15,000-run mark in international cricket during India's second innings at The Oval on Friday. He is only the eighth Indian to reach the milestone.

Ever since he was deployed as an opener by head coach Ravi Shashtri, Rohit Sharma has been setting the tone for openers around the world. Safe to say, the 34-year-old is more of an example than a player. His front-foot technique, minimalistic twitches towards fine-leg and classic late cuts may have all matured over the years, but what remains constant is his ability to bounce back much like the ball he pulls over mid-wicket.

Reluctance is not a word he is familiar with and if he carries this form ahead, that international century won't be reluctant to meet him by the end of the series.

Edited by Samya Majumdar